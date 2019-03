Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber (formerly Baldwin) appear to have found their forever home in a pricey mansion in Los Angeles. E! Online reports that Justin has bought a new home in L.A that costs $8.5 million. The manse is located in Benedict Canyon, an area in the Western part of Beverly Hills. According to a profile of the neighborhood by Vanity Fair, Justin and Hailey will have some pretty high profile neighbors. The Beckhams reportedly have their estate there and so do Jay Leno and Bruce Springsteen.

E! notes that the home has been outfitted with some pretty luxurious features like white oak cabinets with marble slabs, an infinity pool and cabana, a wine cellar and an art deco bar, among other things.

The news of his new real estate purchase comes about a month after several media outlets reported that the “Sorry” singer had been getting treatment for depression. A source told People Magazine that his recent mental health challenges weren’t triggered by his marriage to Hailey who he wed about six months ago.

“It has nothing to do with Hailey — he is very happy being married to her,” the insider said to People. “It’s just something else that he struggles with mentally. He has good help around him and is receiving some treatment. He seems confident he will feel better soon.”

Another source offered another explanation of why Bieber could be feeling depressed. That insider suggested that he could still be grappling with the downsides that come with being as famous as he is.

“He’s emotional and struggles a lot with the idea of fame — being followed, having his every move stalked by fans, cameras in his face. It all sets him off and he often feels like everyone is out to get him,” they said.

Justin Bieber became famous in his early teens and his rise to superstardom has been rocky.

As E! notes, he hasn’t owned a home in Los Angeles ever since he was charged for vandalism in 2014 for egging a neighbor’s house. After pleading no contest to the charges, he was ordered to pay his neighbor $80,000 in damages, E! reported at the time. He was also ordered to do community service because of the prank and was placed on two years probation. As The Heavy reports, this happened during the same year that the singer was arrested for driving under the influence while he was drag racing.

Bieber was living in Calabasas at the time and sold his home to fellow resident Kim Kardashian