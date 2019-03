She’s known for showing off her flawless figure on the runway, and now, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is taking her modeling skills to her widely-followed Instagram account. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel has been debuting pieces from her new swimwear collection, Rosie Swim, on the social media platform, and her latest snap certainly did not disappoint.

In one of her latest uploads shared on Friday, March 22, the 31-year-old stunner was captured walking into the ocean as she rocked a blue floral bikini that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure. Rosie looked over her shoulder to give the camera a sultry look as she made her way into the water, making her curvaceous backside the focal point of the steamy shot. The model-turned-business-woman sizzled in a skimpy top that flaunted her voluptuous bosom, also putting her enviably toned midsection on display for her impressive 9.2 million Instagram followers. Meanwhile, her matching pair of cheeky bikini bottoms sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and highlight her curvy booty.

Rosie added a delicate stack of gold rings to her beach-day look to give it a bit of bling and wore her blonde hair in a low, messy bun. A few strands fell out of place to cascade over her face, which sported makeup that consisted of a thick coating of mascara and light pink lip color.

Fans of the British beauty went wild for her bikini-clad photo, which, at the time of this writing, has racked up more than 165,000 likes after just six hours of being uploaded to Instagram. Hundreds showered the model with love in the comments section as well, with many taking note of her jaw-dropping beauty.

“Beautiful,” one follower wrote, while another fan said she was “perfection.”

“Your body is absolutely insane,” said a third.

Rosie’s Instagram has been full of sexy snaps as of late, as the stunner has been showing off a number of pieces from Rosie Swim. Another gorgeous photo the model shared today captured her rocking a stunning floral one-piece, which was certainly another favorite with her followers.

The catwalk queen hung up her angel wings last year to embark on a new career path and launch her business, Rosie Inc., Fox News reported in October of 2018.

“For me, at the time, I saw an opportunity to build something for myself with my name on it and to be in the driver’s seat of a business [where I could] work alongside people…that I’m working with instead of being the hire,” she explained of her decision.