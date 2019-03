There is now no doubt whatsoever that Shiloh is bad news, and General Hospital spoilers hint that things will get increasingly intense with him during the week of March 25. According to the sneak peek shared at the end of Friday’s episode, there is a lot of Shiloh-related action ahead for Monday.

Willow panicked when Shiloh confronted her in her classroom, and luckily, she texted Chase. He quickly came to her rescue. Viewers had already pieced some of this together, but General Hospital spoilers suggest that Chase will insist that Willow fill him in fully — now that Shiloh left the school.

As The Inquisitr detailed, Willow will apparently come clean to Chase, despite her fears and hesitations. She will acknowledge that Shiloh is her baby’s birth father, and that she had been seduced by him while involved with Dawn of Day.

It looks like Chase will be intent on protecting Willow, and he’ll surely manage to convince her to stay in Port Charles. As Chase digs further into Shiloh and his Dawn of Day group, General Hospital spoilers indicate that Jason will take things a step further as well.

Jason and Sam have been working together to try to figure out Shiloh’s master plan, and to keep Kristina safe. However, General Hospital spoilers share that Jason will be unable to fully restrain himself when he sees Shiloh trying to get closer to Danny. The two men will have something of a confrontation during Monday’s show, but it’ll take a while longer for this dance to play out.

If Kristina wants to join Shiloh's inner circle at "Dawn of Day," she's going to have to give him something of extraordinary worth.

A chilling, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @_lexiainsworth #GH55 pic.twitter.com/xM6bLHovwO — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 20, 2019

Kristina will still refuse to acknowledge any warning signs about Shiloh. He’s pressuring her to reveal a big secret so she can move up in the Dawn of Day organization, and SheKnows Soaps hints that what she reveals will ultimately betray her mother, Alexis. Fans suspect this may end up being about Kristina’s abusive ex-boyfriend, Keifer, but more information should emerge soon.

In addition, Sonny will get up to speed on the Kristina and Shiloh situation as Michael fills him in on the latest. General Hospital spoilers suggest that someone may soon do away with Shiloh, and it looks like there will be plenty of suspects if that does happen.

Will Willow’s worries about Shiloh lead to trouble for Brad and “Wiley”? How deep will Kristina get into Dawn of Day before one of her loved ones can successfully intervene? General Hospital spoilers tease that this will be a wild ride over the next week or two, and fans will not want to miss what comes next.