On Friday morning, Kate Beckinsale’s Instagram account was an interesting site — a barren wasteland of no posts and a 2.8 million follower count.

Page Six reports that it appears the social media account was scrubbed after receiving one too many negative comments about the relationship between 45-year-old Beckinsale and 25-year-old Pete Davidson.

Earlier in the week, the actress had responded to a mocking comment made courtesy of comedian David Spade. Spade remarked on a post that showed a photo of Beckinsale playing with a cheetah cub.

“You like them young!” he wrote. “(Now don’t fight back and roast me just quietly stew and take the hit.)”

She responded by commenting,”@Davidspade never gonna happen grandpa.”

Beckinsale previously didn’t hesitate to remark upon negative comments about her and Davidson, even from non-famous social media users.

One poster commented on a black-and-white photo of Beckinsale’s mother, actress Judy Loe writing, “Dear heavens, Kate. Not Pete Davidson.”

She responded with, “No that’s my mother. Easy mistake.”

Another user said he was “disappointed in her dating choices.”

She shot back with the comment, “Fairly let down by your wonky beard but thought possibly rude to say.”

Beckinsale and Davidson were originally spotted leaving a Golden Globes party together, fueling relationship rumors. They were caught passionately kissing at a New York Rangers hockey game in early March were widely dispersed amongst the gossip blogs.

Davidson has publicly addressed the age difference issue and said that he didn’t mind the gap on an episode of Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” segment.

“Apparently, people have a crazy fascination with our age difference,” the comedian said.

“But it doesn’t really bother us. But then again, I’m new to this.”

The SNL cast member previously dated and was engaged to Ariana Grande for five months. In a move similar to his current girlfriend’s, Davidson deactivated his Instagram at the end of 2018 after his relationship with the singer.

The pair were recently seen out Monday with Beckinsale’s mother Judy Loe and stepfather Roy Battersby on what was the fortieth anniversary of her biological father’s death.

According to People, they were seen leaving Nobu restaurant after dinner. Davidson was observed at the wheel of a Range Rover with Beckinsale in the passenger’s seat and Battersby and Loe riding in the back of the vehicle.

A source claiming to be close with the actress recently told the publication, that she was very happy with her new love and enjoyed their similar senses of humor.

Beckinsale’s last public relationship was a 12-year marriage to Len Wiseman whom she divorced in 2016 due to “irreconcilable differences.”

