When she was little, Elle Fanning sure knew how to hold a grudge.

While she may be a popular and established actress now, that wasn’t always the case for the blonde-haired beauty. According to the 20-year-old she had a silly yet reasonable reason why she boycotted the Friends episode that her sister, Dakota Fanning, starred in. The actress recently sat down for an interview with Porter, where she revealed the reason why she was so salty at the hit sitcom.

“I had an [audition] to be on Friends once. I might be remembering this wrong but I think I was gonna be one of Phoebe’s triplets. I auditioned for it but I didn’t get it and I was like, ‘I’m boycotting the show, I’m never watching this again,'” she shared.

“Then my sister was on it and I refused to watch the episode. I was like, ‘I am not watching this!'”

Of course, that was all the way back in 2004, when Elle was just about 4-years-old. Now, she says that she an her sister are very supportive of one another’s career and they’re even trying to find an opportunity where they could star together in a film. As fans know, both Elle and Dakota started acting when they were young and they even practiced their craft at home.

Elle says that she and Dakota would act out these “elaborate scenes” with one another at their house but it wasn’t just to perform for their parents. Fanning says that they would act out roles, like giving birth to a baby, for their own entertainment — that’s just how they “played.” And from an early age, Fanning says that she loved to perform music as well.

The actress dished that she would go around her house singing and dancing because she’s always had the “Whoo, I gotta go-go-go” personality. In fact, she would sing so much that her older sister would have to tell her to “shut up” or be quiet. Fanning can next be seen as Princess Aurora in the second installment of Disney’s Maleficent, titled Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Like the first film, she will star alongside Angelina Jolie and Dakota says that she hopes the movie and the mother-daughter relationship that she and Jolie bring to the table is what fans are looking for.

“I want Aurora to be a character that [girls] can look up to, who’s strong and all that,” Fanning says.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil will hit theaters next Fall.