Cardi B Defends Decision To Trademark Signature ‘Okurr’ Phrase, Plans To ‘Secure All The Bags’

Cardi B has made it clear that she intends to make all the money that she can out of the fame that she now enjoys. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper recently came under fire for applying to trademark her signature “Okurr” phrase which is a play on the word “okay.” As Rolling Stone reports, the trademark application will apply to merchandise and will mostly cover the use of the phrase on clothing items like pants, shorts, jackets, footwear, hats, caps, blouses, bodysuits, among other items. The trademark application was made through the rapper’s company, Washpoppin Inc. The company name is another one of her ‘s popular catchphrases.

As The Blast reports, some online commenters seemed to take offense to the fact that she was trying to secure the shrill sounding phrase. But in a now-deleted video, Cardi explained that she felt that the decision made the most business sense for her as she continues to grow her empire.

“You think I ain’t gonna profit off that?!” she asked before later adding, “while I’m here, I’m gonna secure all the bags!”

“Okurr” is one of the most well-known phrases of Cardi B’s, real name Belcalis Almanzar’s public persona. Rolling Stone notes that it was a key part of the Superbowl ad that she did for Pepsi this year. In the video defending her trademark decision, she also said that fans always ask her to say the phrase when she’s out in public.

But anyone who has been following Cardi B’s career, will not be surprised at her decision to try to monetize “Okurr.” She has a song called “Money” in which she asserts that wealth is her main motivator. Also, one of the most memorable lines in her record-breaking, Billboard no. 1 song, “Bodak Yellow” is “I don’t dance now, I make money moves.” The “dancing” refers to her past as a stripper.

Although rap music has brought her lots of fame and fortune, she’s making some moves into the acting world as well.

The Cut reports that Cardi B is set to make her silver screen debut in Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu. Lili Reinhart from Riverdale, Julia Stiles, and Keke Palmer have also joined the cast. The film is based on a true story that revolves around a group former strippers who plot to swindle wealthy men in New York,

The film will be directed by Lorene Scafaria and shooting starts this month.