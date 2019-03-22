Jennifer Garner Plays The Saxophone To Celebrate Pal Reese Witherspoon’s 43rd Birthday

Happy birthday Reese Witherspoon!

The actress is ringing in her 43rd birthday today, and a bunch of her famous friends have taken to social media to celebrate her special day. Among the well-wishers was Jennifer Garner, who took to her Instagram account on Friday, March 22 the give her friend an extra special birthday shout out.

The 13 Going On 30 star threw it back to her high school days in the sweet social media clip, in which she was dressed head-to-toe in a classic black, white, and red marching band uniform complete with a feathered hat as she played a tune on her saxophone. Jennifer’s performance of the tune, which she explained in her post was played by her high school marching band during for homecoming, was nothing short of impressive, and concluded with the actress making a sharp turn and walking out of the camera’s frame.

Jennifer’s 5.4 million Instagram followers went wild for the sweet gesture for her friend, which, at the time of this writing, has been viewed more than 370,000 times and awarded nearly 80,000 likes after just two hours of going live on the platform. Thousands flocked to the comments section as well to compliment her on her hidden talent.

“Sallie the Sax sounds amazing and you can still march a mean 8 to 5!!!” one follower wrote, while another said her talents “know no bounds.”

Another commented on how impressed they were that Jennifer was able to slip into her old high school band uniform, however the actress revealed that she had actually purchased her ensemble online, and will “only wear it for @reesewitherspoon.”

Garner is not the only Hollywood icon that has taken to social media to celebrate Reese Witherspoon’s special day. As The Inquisitr previously reported, her Big Little Lies co-star Nicole Kidman also penned a sweet message for her friend on Instagram.

“You deserve all the love and hugs in the world,” she wrote, followed by the red heart emoji. “Wishing you a happy happy happy birthday beautiful woman. Love being on this journey of live with you. xx Nic.”

Kidman accompanied her note with an adorable picture of the iconic friends hugging and sporting huge smiles as the camera captured the sweet moment.

She even got a shout out from her “best frenemy” Miss Piggy on Twitter, who made sure to let her know that the label is, in fact, a “MAJOR compliment.”

As Reese’s birthday goes on, the star is sure to continue being showered with sweet messages from her famous group of friends.