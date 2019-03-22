Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Baby True On Instagram

Khloe Kardashian keeps her followers updated via social media every day and today, she has shared an adorable photo of her baby daughter, True on Instagram.

The photo has been liked by over 1 million users within one hour of her posting the picture and has been flooded with comments. In the snapshot, the baby is wearing a cute white headband with flowers on it. She appears to have a sparkly earring too.

The father of her child, Tristian Thompson is a Canadian professional basketball player for the Cleveland Cavaliers of the National Basketball Association. They started dating in 2016 but split this year due to him being unfaithful to Kardashian. While she was pregnant with True, it had been reported that he had cheated on her. However, it was revealed that he had cheated on Khloe again with Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s best friend last month.

On Instagram, Thompson has over 3.1 million followers.

Khloe uses social media as a way of marketing herself and her brands. On Instagram, she has a huge loyal following of over 89.8 million. On Twitter, she has 26.8 million followers.

Her career started to kick off after starring in her family’s reality show on E!, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The show began in 2007 and has celebrated 15 seasons so far. It has enjoyed many spinoffs, including Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Khloe & Lamar, Kourtney and Khloe Take The Hamptons, Dash Dolls, Rob & Chyna, and Life of Kylie.

Khloe has previously been married. In 2009, she tied the knot American basketball player, Lamar Odom. In 2016, they got a divorce.

She appeared in the eighth season of The Apprentice in 2009 and was fired after the sixth task. She raised $40,000 for The Brent Shapiro Foundation for Alcohol and Drug Awareness. Comedy legend Joan Rivers ended up being hired and raised $526,546.39 for the God’s Love We Deliver charity.

In 2016, Kardashian hosted her own show, Kocktails with Khloe. It premiered on the FYI channel and enjoyed a season with 14 episodes. It was an American pop culture-themed variety talk show.

She currently hosts Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian, which airs on the E! cable network. So far, it has had two seasons with eight episodes each. The show is reality-based and features two people in each episode who get a makeover using the assistance of personal trainers and stylists to transform them into what they want to achieve. The last episode aired March 2018. An announcement for a third season is yet to be announced.