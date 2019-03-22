Miley Cyrus Sizzles By The Pool In Skimpy Pink Bikini For Latest Steamy Instagram Snap

Miley Cyrus knows how to turn up the heat on her Instagram account, and the latest addition to her feed certainly did not disappoint.

The 26-year-old uploaded a new steamy photo of herself on Friday, March 22 that drover her 88.8 million followers on the social media platform wild. In the sexy snap, the pop star sat by the pool in a plastic lounge chair as she rocked a skimpy pink and white bikini that left very little to the imagination. Miley flashed an ample amount of cleavage in the ensemble’s low cut bandeau-style top that was held up by a thin string that wrapped around her neck. Meanwhile, the bottom half of her pool day look was covered up in the raunchy new snap, though her long, lean legs and enviably flat midsection were fully on display.

As typical with most of the “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” singer’s ensembles, Miley stacked on the statement jewellery to add some serious bling to her pool-day look. The stunner rocked a number of chunky bracelets on both wrists as well as several thick chain necklaces, and adorned her fingers with statement rings that sparkled as she splashed her water out of the crystal goblet she was holding. The Disney Channel alum completed her look with a glistening pair of silver platform sandals and carried a matching silver handbag to hold her belongings as she enjoyed some fun in the sun. Miley’s signature blonde tresses were messily worn down in a slicked-back fashion, likely from spending some time in the water, and the singer added a pop of color with a bright orange lip stick.

Fans of the blue-eyed beauty showed Miley with love for her most recent risque social media snap, which, at the time of this writing, has racked up nearly half a million likes after just 30 minutes of going live on the platform. Thousands flocked to the comments section as well to express their love for the jaw-dropping shot.

“Your body is fire,” one follower wrote, while another said that she was “the queen of this generation.”

As The Inquisitrpreviously reported, Miley sported the same look on her Instagram account earlier this week, however she was instead captured enjoying a swim in her luxurious pool.

Miley fans are anxiously awaiting new music from the singer after she released her single “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” with Mark Ronson in November, and are hoping her latest pool-day social media snaps somehow indicate that it’s coming.