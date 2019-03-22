Wendy Williams Weighs In On Khloe Kardashian’s Flat Tummy Tea Following Jameela Jamil Criticism

Wendy Williams may not entirely agree with Khloe Kardashian’s endorsement of flat tummy tea, but she feels the criticism should be directed towards the tea company itself. On Friday’s episode of the The Wendy Williams Show, the talk show host gave her two cents on the controversy surrounding the reality star’s product promotion. Williams’ comments come one day after actress Jameela Jamil called out Khloe for not disclosing the product’s negative side effects to consumers.

“I get what Jameela is saying,” Williams told her audience, according to Hollywood Life.

However, the talk show host did not discourage users from purchasing the tea. Instead, she urged fans to proceed with caution.

“This is where buyer beware should come into effect. If you’re grown enough to have a credit card to buy tummy flattener, then you’re grown enough to understand that there’s nothing natural about Khloe, OK,” Williams continued. “All of the Kardashians drink this tea, it just so happens Khloe is in the middle of this. It’s implied that they all have the bodies because of this tea, they are who they are, they are all about the body by any means necessary.”

Williams added that Jamil’s anger seems to be “misplaced,” as there are plenty of celebrities who promote these types of weight loss products. The tea companies approach these celebrities seeking endorsement, so Jamil’s anger may be directed at them.

“There’s nothing wrong with a little gym time and pushing back from the table, that’s all I’m saying,” the television personality concluded.

On Thursday, Jamil called out Khloe via an Instagram comment after the 34-year-old reality star shared an advertisement for Flat Tummy Co’s meal replacement shake. Khloe showed off her abs in the photo as she noted how flat her stomach has looked recently thanks to the product.

The Good Place actress called Khloe irresponsible for not adding that she also has a personal trainer, nutritionist, surgeon, and more to help her with weight loss instead of simply drinking the shake, Fox News reported.

Jamil also noted that there are several side effects to using the product that Khloe did not provide, explaining that these teas are not FDA-approved and often turned down by doctors.

Khloe has not yet responded to the comment.

Many women in the Kardashian-Jenner clan do appear to endorse weight loss products on social media. Kim Kardashian shared a similar Instagram post advertising the Flat Tummy Tea weight loss shakes back in January, while Kylie Jenner promoted Teami Blends’ detox program to get rid of bloating.