John Schneider Accused Of Hiding Huge ‘Dancing with The Stars’ Paycheck From Ex-Wife Elly In Nasty Divorce War

The actor's spousal support war rages on as his estranged ex demands to see his pay from 'DWTS' and 'The Haves and Have Nots.'

John Schneider’s ex-wife wants a piece of his Dancing with the Stars paycheck. Elvira “Elly” Schneider claims her actor ex earned more than $180,000 for his appearance on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition last fall, but she says he hid the money from her, The Blast reports.

Coincidentally, $180,000 is the amount that Schneider allegedly owes his ex-wife, who was married to for 21 years, in back spousal support.

The Blast obtained court documents which show that Elly Schneider plans to call the payroll departments for both ABC’s Dancing With the Stars and OWN’s The Haves and Have Nots to have his paycheck amounts verified for the shows he worked on in 2018. Elly Schneider claims John has “attempted to utilize numerous deceptions and trickery to avoid paying spousal support, including funneling income through his girlfriend and business partner, Alicia Allain, and their various shell companies, particularly Maven Entertainment.”

The former Dukes of Hazzard star’s ex-wife also alleges that the actor has threatened “on numerous occasions that his intent is to starve her into abandoning her spousal claims.” In 2018, Elly Schneider reportedly managed to garnish $18,544 of John’s income, despite getting a wage garnishment order while he was on Dancing with the Stars.

The Blast previously noted that that celebrities routinely earn a base paycheck of $100,000 to appear on Dancing with the Stars, but Elly Schneider alleges that John’s employer, Entertainment Partners “employed some type fo trickery” to “disburse his earnings in such a way to circumvent the garnishment” and keep her from getting her share. While she claims she didn’t see a dime of John’s DWTS pay, Elly plans to prove that her ex has the means to pay the support he owes her.

In the court documents, Schneider’s ex-wife says that in addition to his career as a working actor, John rakes in income from his music career and Dukes of Hazzard conventions and events, as well as “other sources” which allegedly brought him more than $1 million last year.

In 2016, John Schneider was ordered to pay $18,000 per month in temporary spousal support to Elly based on his income at the time. The actor previously claimed financial hardship to avoid jail time when he was found guilty of failing to pay $185,000 in back spousal support.

In an interview with Nashville Country Daily. John Schneider explained his financial woes after his movie studio was destroyed in a March 2016 Louisiana flood. Schneider also said his estranged ex-wife refuses to work.

“She feels like she’s entitled to it, and she doesn’t work and she hasn’t worked since we got married,” Schneider said.

The actor claimed he could not afford to pay his ex-wife more than $18,000 per month.

John Schneider later addressed his divorce battle during one of his packages on Dancing with the Stars.

“I’ve been going through a divorce now for four years and it’s awful,” Schneider said last fall. “The worst part about it is that it’s wedged itself in between my three adult children and myself.”

John Schneider has yet to respond to the new allegations from his ex-wife.