Watch Portugal Vs. Ukraine UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Live Stream: Cristiano Ronaldo Returns To National Team

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to international play as defending champion Portugal opens its 2020 UEFA Euro qualifying bid by hosting Ukraine.

After going out in the Round of 16 in the 2018 FIFA World Cup — the last time five-time Ballon D’or winner Cristiano Ronaldo appeared in the jersey of his national team — defending European champions Portugal and Ronaldo both return to the international stage with their opening game in defense of their 2016 title. The 34-year-old Ronaldo has missed Portugal’s last six international matches, per the BBC, and the team has won three and drawn three without him. But Ronaldo will be on the pitch in Lisbon Friday when Portugal welcomes Ukraine in the Group B opener, a game that will live stream from Estádio da Luz.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. Western European Time at the 64,600-seat Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, also known as Estádio da Luz, in Lisbon, Portugal, on Friday, March 22.

In the United Kingdom, the game gets underway at 7:45 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time on Friday. In the United States, kickoff is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 12:45 p.m. Pacific. In India, the live stream gets going at 1:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, March 23.

Portugal won their group in the inaugural UEFA Nations League last year, despite Ronaldo’s post World Cup absence, as The Standard recounts. But with 85 goals in his 154 matches for his national side, Ronaldo is an asset that Portugal can ill afford to do without if they plan to hold on to their European title — the first and only major international championship Portugal has ever won.

Ronaldo has tallied 25 goals in 35 games in his first season with Italian champions Juventus, across all competitions, so far in the 2018/2019 season, per Soccerway, and Portugal is hoping he can transplant that form to the national team, as Portugal will try to cruise through a group that also includes Lithuiania, Luxembourg, and Serbia — teams that Ronaldo’s Portugal should, at least on paper, find easy pickings.

Ukraine qualified for Euro 2016 through the qualification rounds, the first time the team had accomplished that feat — after qualifying in 2012 as the host country — and will be looking to get through the group to make it two in a row.

Ukraine Coach Andriy Shevchenko hopes to lead his team to only their second Euro qualification. Claudio Villa / Getty Images

