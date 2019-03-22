‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Premiere Details Leaked On YouTube & Twitter To Fans’ Dismay

The leak comes just three weeks ahead of the show's return on April 14 and fans were not happy about it.

Game of Thrones fans woke up to a not-so-pleasant surprise on Friday morning after details of the Season 8 premiere were leaked online, The Daily Mail is reporting.

According to the media outlet, a lengthy video revealing the entire first episode of Season 8 was uploaded to YouTube by TheRealFrikiDoctor, a Redditor/YouTuber with a long history of sharing Game of Thrones-related content that generally centers around his own opinions and interpretations of the fan-favorite HBO show.

This time around, it seems that he was given information from someone close to the TV series, which he proceeded to disseminate in the aforementioned video. The clip remained online for only about an hour and a half, after which it was removed by YouTube at the request of HBO.

In a message posted to Reddit, TheRealFrikiDoctor announced that he would be uploading an edited version of the video, one that would only feature himself “talking to the camera without a single frame or sound they can claim copyright on.” The second video was met with the same fate, as he explained in a Reddit update.

Although both videos were promptly taken down, details from the Season 8 premiere managed to find their way onto other social media platforms, specifically Twitter. As a result, people found themselves randomly getting spoilers on their Twitter account, which pretty much ruined the day for half the fandom.

Game of Thrones Season 8 premiere details leak online three weeks before the premiere https://t.co/0edmXFd2o0 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 22, 2019

With just 23 days to go until the highly anticipated premiere of the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, many people felt that the leak ruined the experience, robbing them of the pleasure of finding out for themselves what goes on in the first episode of Season 8.

Not only were Game of Thrones fans not thrilled about being unexpectedly bombarded with spoilers, but they actually became enraged that the Season 8 premiere had been spoiled after everyone had put in almost two years of long, grueling wait to see the final season.

One Game of Thrones fan who goes by the Twitter handle MadMakNY expressed his dismay after getting spoilers on his timeline from people he doesn’t even follow.

Thank you Twitter, for once again throwing spoilers into my TL without warning or tags from people I don't even fkn follow. I'm gonna have to start muting people. Ugh. — Too School For Cool (@MadMakNY) March 21, 2019

“Tell me who they are, I’m running like it’s the damn AOTD after me. I don’t want to be spoiled!” replied a Twitter user dubbed AdelaidaFall.

“I have not waited almost two years for Season 8 of ‘Game of Thrones’ to have it spoiled three weeks before it airs, so if I see any leaks imma throw a fit,” penned another fan of the series, who uses the WinterfellBucky handle on Twitter.

One particular fan dubbed heathen_king was so upset about the Season 8 premiere leak that he threatened to block anyone who discussed spoilers on his timeline in a blunt message posted to Twitter.

Other people, however, took TheRealFrikiDoctor’s side in the matter, noting that he hadn’t done anything illegal by posting his videos.

“[The] person who feed [sic] him info broke contract, but I guess as [a] journalist he doesn’t have to reveal his sources,” Pawel94231756 wrote on Twitter.

After getting into a debate with malik_eva, who opined that what TheRealFrikiDoctor had done was “distasteful” to the fans, Pawel94231756 insisted that some fans actually like their story spoiled and that it doesn’t take away anything from the experience.

Dont think what he is doing is illegal but i do think it's distasteful towards the series especially with only 6 Episodes left! am a fan of his opinions but i don't appreciate any mixed in leaks either, so she is speaking of a loyal fan's point of view, both have valid points. — Eva Malik (@malik_eva) March 21, 2019

Meanwhile, TheRealFrikiDoctor has said that he plans to upload the videos in question on other platforms. As he pointed out, he has faced the same situation before, after posting content related to the Season 6 of Game of Thrones.

“In season 6, after reviewing the case, YouTube restored all my videos, so I will start the process again.”

The final season of Game of Thrones kicks off on Sunday, April 14, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.