‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Jasmine Sanders Goes Topless In Racy Boomerang

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue will come out in less than two months, and the magazine is using its verified Instagram page to tease what is to come. On Friday, the magazine took to the popular social media platform to share a racy Boomerang featuring Jasmine Sanders in a skimpy bikini bottom while she wears nothing on her torso.

In the clip in question, the 27-year-old model is kneeling on a beach while donning a black string bottom that ties on the sides and sits high on her hips, helping accentuate her slender figure, as well as her strong thighs and incredibly toned abs. The model is topless in the Boomerang, aside from a black string that ties around her torso. Sanders is using her arms to grab onto her shoulders, in a pose that helps cover herself up and censor the shot.

Sanders is her legs more than shoulder-width apart with ocean water past her knees. The clip shows Sanders striking a pose for the photographer, who is also depicted in the shot. Sanders has her short blonde hair down in loose natural curls that fall down onto her shoulder and frame her face.

The Boomerang was captured at sunset, judging by the low natural light that surrounds the model and the beach.

The post, which Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared with its almost 2 million Instagram followers, was viewed more than 13,700 times within a few of hours of having been posted, garnering more than 1,700 likes and over 17 comments. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the magazine took to the comments section to praise Sanders’ beauty and note their enthusiasm for the upcoming issue.

“Love her!” one user chimed in, while others simply left emojis depicting fire, flowers, and hearts.

Sanders, whose social media moniker is Golden Barbie, recently jetted off to Costa Rica to shoot her very first spread for the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue after she was selected to participate as a member of its rookie class, as The Daily Mail reported.

“I feel incredible. I’m like overwhelmed. I’m shocked. I’m like… who knows?” she said after learning she would be featured in the issue last year, according to the report. “Finally! I’ve waited so long.”

The news comes not very long after she shared on Instagram that she didn’t make the cut for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show last year, which served to boost her confidence, as per The Daily Mail report.