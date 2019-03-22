Demi Moore Attends Ex-Husband Bruce Willis’ 10th Wedding Anniversary Celebration

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis have proved yet again that exes can be friends.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Demi was present as her ex-husband Bruce celebrated his 10-year wedding anniversary with his wife Emma Heming. On Thursday, March 21, the couple stood in front of friends and family, Demi included, to renew their vows 10 years to the day that they pledged their love for each other the first time.

Emma took to her Instagram Stories to share a few glimpses of the special occasion, with one post including two group photos of those in attendance, which she simply captioned with the word “family” in a loopy, cursive font. On the far left of both photos sat Demi, who looked lovely in a yellow maxi dress with a white floral pattern. The 56-year-old sported a huge grin in the snaps, proving that there was no bad blood between her and her ex.

Also in attendance of the ceremony were Demi and Bruce’s daughters Scout, 27, and Rumer, 30, who appeared in one of Emma’s snaps performing a song at one point during the ceremony. It is unclear if the former couple’s third daughter, 25-year-old Tallulah, was in attendance.

Bruce and Emma’s two young daughters, Mabel, 6, and Evelyn, 4, were at the celebration as well, matching with their parents in all-white ensembles.

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis are friendly exes!https://t.co/DXTl7Utv60 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 22, 2019

Demi and Bruce split in 2000 after 13 years of marriage. Demi eventually moved on and married Ashton Kutcher in 2005, though the couple divorced eight years later.

The former couple has proved a number of times that they are on good terms following their divorce. As Entertainment Tonight noted, Demi a surprise appearance at her ex-husband’s Comedy Central roast last summer, where she cracked a few jokes about their relationship.

“People wonder why our marriage came to an end, and in all honesty I think it was because some jealousy started to creep in. I think Bruce never really got over the fact that I rocked the bald look better than he did” the Ghost actress joked during the event.

Demi Moore, at the roast of Bruce Willis: “I look at our marriage like The Sixth Sense: You were dead the whole time” https://t.co/ov1wxjrnmG — New York Magazine (@NYMag) August 4, 2018

Bruce and Demi’s friendliness comes amid a number of former Hollywood “It” couples showing that they can have a healthy relationship following divorce. As The Inquisitr previously noted, Jennifer Aniston’s 50th birthday celebration earlier this year was attended by none other than her famous ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Gwyneth Paltrow and her ex-husband Chris Martin have also received endless amounts of praise for remaining friends following their divorce in 2016. In the years since, the former couple have celebrated holidays and gone on vacations together with their children, even bringing their new partners along as well.