Priyanka Chopra Believes In ‘FaceTime Sex’ With Nick Jonas When They Are Apart

Priyanka Chopra, the wife of singer and songwriter Nick Jonas, apparently believes that neither absence nor abstinence makes the heart grow fonder. She recently revealed as much on Andy Cohen’s Bravo series Watch What Happens Live.

Cohen played a game of “I Do’s and I Don’ts” with Chopra — and The Today Show‘s Willie Geist — wherein the actress revealed that she believes in FaceTime sex, and sexting her new husband when they are apart. She responded in the affirmative when asked if she was on board with this, stating, “for sure” when asked the question by Cohen.

Chopra and Jonas became engaged in July of 2018. They married four months later, in November of the same year, and hosted several over-the-top celebrations in Chopra’s home country of India. There, they would partake in both Christian and Hindu wedding ceremonies to honor both of their faiths and families.

Geist, on the other hand, responded to the sexting question with the following answer — he did not want his “naughty photos in the cloud.”

According to a story by Us Weekly, Cohen also asked Chopra if she would ever consider dropping her maiden name altogether if her new husband asked her to. In response, she stated that Jonas would never ask her to, because he knows that she would not do it. She goes by the name Chopra Jonas at this time.

Vogue reported on the couple’s romantic engagement, wherein Jonas took his intended to Crete and proposed on the midnight after her birthday — July 19.

“I got down on one knee, again, and I said: ‘Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me?'” Jonas revealed in the couple’s joint interview with Vogue. “No joke, she took about 45 seconds. 45 seconds of silence.” Apparently, Chopra was speechless that Jonas had proposed, so he then stated, “I’m going to put this ring on your finger now unless you have any objections.”

This was not the first time that Nick Jonas found himself down on one knee in front of Chopra. When the couple first met at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2017, Jonas was at the bar, according to the Vogue interview. When Chopra walked into the room, he put down his drink, got down on one knee in front of the actress, and asked her where she had been all his life.

Priyanka Chopra is an Indian film superstar, having acted in more than 50 films, including India’s first superhero franchise, Krrish. She won a National Film Award, the equivalent of an Oscar in India, for her work on the 2008 film Fashion. She was awarded the titles of Miss India and of Miss World in 2000.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs on Bravo Sundays through Thursdays at 11 p.m. EST.