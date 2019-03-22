‘Parks And Recreation’ 10th Anniversary Had Cast And Creator Discuss Plans For A Revival

The hit NBC series Parks And Recreation recently held their 10th anniversary, and the entire cast reunited at Paleyfest to celebrate. The event was hosted by writer, actor, and comedian Patton Oswalt, and the night brought on a lot of discussion about the show, off-screen antics as well as the cast reminiscing about the best moments of the show’s 7 season run. The biggest reveal of the night, as reported by Variety, happened when the conversation turned towards a possible revival, with everyone in the cast voicing affirmations about returning if creator Michael Schur had an idea worth reuniting over.

Parks And Recreation was an NBC show that featured a mockumentary style format of characters speaking into the camera as their stories unfolded every episode. The idea was very much similar to another NBC hit series, The Office. The show ran for 7 seasons, with many of its cast members going on to become bigger stars within Hollywood. Created by Michael Schur, who is also working on shows like The Good Place and Brooklyn Nine-Nine at the moment, the show became beloved by fans and critics.

The series starred Amy Poehler in a leading role and saw the stories about a group of civil servants at the Parks department of a small town.

Aziz Ansari, Chris Pratt and Aubrey Plaza attend the Paley Center For Media’s 2019 PaleyFest LA ‘Parks And Recreation’ 10th Anniversary Reunion held at the Dolby Theater on March 21, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. JB Lacroix / Getty Images

Poehler played Leslie Knope, a by-the-book administrator. Poehler has since gone on to recently create and write the Netflix original, Russian Doll. Chris Pratt played the hapless Andy Dwyer who was mostly supposed to be a bumbling oaf, providing much of the slapstick comedy to the series. Pratt is now one of Hollywood most bankable movie stars, not to mention playing Peter Quill in the Guardians Of The Galaxy franchise for Marvel Studios. Aubrey Plaza started off as the apathetic intern April Ludgate, however, has leveraged her time on the show into a successful film and TV career. Aziz Ansari was the fast-talking businessman Tom Haverford who has since created the critically acclaimed series Master Of None on Netflix.

When conversation steered towards a possible reunion, Schur provided his perspective on whether he would be open to the idea, as reported by Variety.

“I would never ever say never. The chance to do it again, should it arise, would be incredible, but we would only do it if we all felt like there was something compelling us to do it. If one single person said no, we wouldn’t do it.”

The response was very much similar when Poehler was questioned about the possibility of her returning for a revival show of Parks And Recreation.

“Mike Schur is currently working on about five shows. Whenever Mike is ready, I’ll put on my suit again for sure.”

While no Parks And Recreation revival is currently in the works, audiences can only hope that the reunion sparked some nostalgic memories for the cast and creator, to possibly get the ball rolling on a potential return to the small screen.