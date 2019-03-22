Priyanka Chopra Is Not Planning Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas’ Wedding, Despite Tabloid Report

Priyanka Chopra is a woman who wears many hats. She’s an actor, producer, and global ambassador for UNICEF among other things. But one tabloid claims that she’s added a new job to her growing resume: wedding planner. There’s a claim that Chopra has been busy planning Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ wedding likely because she is Jonas’ sister-in-law. If the article is to believe the Isn’t It Romantic actress has been sparing no expense when it comes to the wedding plans because she loves weddings and enjoyed planning her nuptials to Nick Jonas last year.

But if the story sounds fishy to you, celebrity news fact-checker, Gossip Cop agrees. They looked into Star Magazine’s claims about Chopra’s alleged wedding planning and found them to be false. They report that they interviewed a rep for the actress who confirmed that the story is not true.

According to Us Weekly, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are scheduled to get married in the summer of this year at a ceremony that will be held in France. It also looks like the wedding’s save-the-dates have already gone out. Harper’s Bazaar reports that in a now-deleted Instagram video, Turner’s life coach, Mike Bayer, shared a glimpse of a wooden box that he received with “Sophie and Jo 2019” France written on it in gold lettering. The attention to detail here indicates that there’s an advanced level of planning going on behind the scenes. Also, news about the save the dates got reported in December of last year, the same month as Chopra’s wedding, so it’s hard to believe that she was that involved in the decision making, which also undermines Star’s claim that she’s the “wedding planner.”

As Gossip Cop notes, Joe has also said that he doesn’t expect that his wedding will be similar to his brother Nick’s at all. Since Priyanka Chopra is Hindu, their wedding stretched over multiple days and they also had a Christian ceremony.

During an interview with his brothers during The Late Late Show With James Corden, Joe said that “all 18 of Nick’s [weddings] were amazing,” but that he preferred to just have one ceremony.

As People Magazine reports, The famed Bollywood actress addressed some more rumors about herself during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. During the chat, she was asked whether she and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, were still friends or whether Chopra was mad at her because she did not attend her wedding.

But the former Quantico star made it clear that those rumors were unequivocally false.

“Oh my god,” Chopra said. “No, it’s not true.”