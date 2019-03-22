Tyson Foods Recalls Three Chicken Strip Products Due To Possible Metal Contamination

On Thursday, the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that nearly 70,000 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips are being recalled after two consumers reportedly found metal in their products. Customers are being urged to discard or return their chicken products produced on November 30, 2018, according to the official USDA press release.

“Tyson Foods, Inc., a Rogers, Ark. establishment, is recalling approximately 69,093 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of metal,” the statement read.

Three chicken products are included in the recall: Tyson fully cooked Buffalo-style chicken strips in 25-ounce bags, Tyson fully cooked crispy chicken strips in 25-ounce bags, and Spare Time fully cooked Buffalo-style chicken strips in a 20-pound case.

The affected products will have a use-by date of November 30, 2019.

“For product clarification, the last two digits of the product case codes correspond to the hour produced and will match the first two numbers of the time stamp (as depicted on the label). These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and for institutional use in locations in Michigan and Washington,” the statement continued.

The problem was discovered when two customers reportedly complained of “extraneous material” in their chicken, CNN reported.

There have not yet been any reports of illness or injury from consumption of the chicken, but the USDA encourages consumers to get rid of the products for safety.

Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 70,000 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip products that may contain metal. Consumers are urged to throw away or return products that might be impacted. https://t.co/Iv5vAuCcAb pic.twitter.com/6Kql1iv9Nn — CNN (@CNN) March 22, 2019

Anyone with concern about an injury or illness related to the recalled products should seek medical care.

The recall is classified is “Class 1,” meaning that “this is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death,” according to the USDA.

Questions about the recall may be directed to Tyson Foods Consumer Relations at 1-866-886-8456.

Back in January, a similar recall occurred when the USDA learned of possible rubber contamination. Tyson Foods recalled 36,420 pounds of chicken nuggets dated November 26, 2018, after consumers complained of rubber found in their products.

The affected products were panko chicken nuggets bagged in five-pound packages, according to USA Today. There were no reports of any adverse reactions due to consumption of the products, but consumers were told to discard the chicken immediately.

At the same time, Perdue Foods recalled over 16,000 pounds of refrigerated chicken nuggets products due to an undeclared allergen found in the chicken, as well as an incorrect UPC code.