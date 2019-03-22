Farrah Abraham Flaunts Curves In Skimpy Pink Bikini During Beach Outing

Farrah Abraham is no stranger to showcasing her curves, and that’s exactly what she did during a beach outing on Thursday in Los Angeles.

The reality TV star was pictured basking in the sun while donning a super sexy pink bikini that barely contained her famous busty assets. She splashed around the shallow water for a bit and enjoyed the sunny weather in the two-piece swimsuit, which featured a light pink sporty top, as well as high-waist and high-cut bottoms that hugged her tiny waist and put her pert booty on full display.

The 27-year-old strutted her stuff down the beach, often touching her hair and turning around so that her cosmetically-enhanced derriere could get some sun, too. She smiled as she paraded her hourglass figure around, letting her light brown locks cascade all the way down to her waist in a sleek style with a side part. As reported by the Daily Mail, she made sure to complete the look with a couple of delicate necklaces, and while she was mainly makeup-free, she added a special touch of pink lipstick color to her lips to match her swimwear ensemble.

The Teen Mom alum, who has a 10-year-old daughter named Sophia, appeared to be incredibly joyful as she took advantage of the warm springtime weather to go on a much-deserved beach break, which was certainly hard to fit in her busy schedule. According to the Daily Mail, she recently got a new job as a critic of feminist books for Penthouse. Farrah started her first review by declaring herself a “devout reader” who believes “women should write their life stories because most journeys teach valuable lessons.”

The first book she reviewed was Joan Didion’s 1968 classic essay collection Slouching Towards Bethlehem, which she automatically deemed as “junk.” According to People magazine, Farrah had some pretty harsh things to say about the author, and she particularly took issue with Didion’s references to drug and alcohol abuse.

“If you’re looking to find out what not to do as a writer, this is a great book for you,” she writes in the scathing review. “She jumps from year to year, often for no rhyme or reason. The non-linear structure confuses me. I had to wonder, ‘Was Didion even trying when she wrote this junk?'” she declared.

However, it seems like she had mainly words of praise for another book that she reviewed by Senator Kamala Harris. On Twitter, she said that Senator Harris has what it takes to become a successful president and that she enjoyed reading about her mother.