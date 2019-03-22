WWE News: Sting Is Ready To Come Out Of Retirment, But For One Match Against Only This One Star

The icon known as Sting is more than ready for one more match, but will it ever happen?

When Sting finally showed up in WWE after years of fans hoping he would, everyone could not believe their eyes. The WCW icon had made his way into WWE and there were so many possibilities for what could happen, but an unfortunate injury led him into early retirement. It has been a few years since the now 60-year-old called it a career, but he is more than ready to step in the ring again and return for one more match.

If that is going to happen, though, it will only be for a match against one superstar and one superstar only – The Undertaker.

Sting’s last match was back in September of 2015 when he faced Seth Rollins at WWE Night of Champions, but that is when he suffered the neck injury. That was one of only four matches that he ever wrestled for the company which led to a 2-2 record of which one of his wins was by disqualification.

Fans were not happy that Sting ended up having to retire as they had hoped for so much more, but there was nothing that could be done. One of the biggest things that fans, WWE, and even Sting missed out on is a match against The Undertaker for the former World Heavyweight Champion.

The thing is, Sting is not against coming out of retirement if the match can happen.

WWE

Sting still makes appearances and even recently showed up on Monday Night Raw for Ric Flair’s birthday recently. He recently spoke with Wrestling Travel about his life and said that he would come out of retirement for a match, but only if it would be against The Undertaker.

“I mean, everyone knows who it would be. Taker, he’s the only guy I’d come out of retirement for now. No one else. We could just never get it together to make it happen. When I started talking to WWE he was booked with Brock and then I did the deal with Triple H and he had another feud going on at the time, so it was just one of those things we couldn’t make happen. “But I don’t regret it not happening either, I mean I got to face Triple H at my first WrestleMania and then wrestle Seth for the world title, so I didn’t do too badly out of that deal. But yeah, now, the only person I’m getting back in the ring for is Taker.”

When Sting joined WWE, that was the dream match that every fan wanted to see. The hope was that The Undertaker and Sting would finally have the match that was more than 20 years in the making across multiple wrestling promotions.

Sting has officially retired and has health issues. The Undertaker is wrestling less and less as his career is nearing its end. It certainly seems as if seeing the two face off in a wrestling ring may simply never happen, but the possibility is still there. If WWE could get both superstars medically cleared and the right setting for the match, it would not be out of the question for “The Icon” to face off against “The Deadman.”