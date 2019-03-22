Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Spotted Together For The First Time Since Cheating Rumors

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were spotted out together for the first time since the rapper’s cheating allegations surfaced.

According to TMZ, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were caught by paparazzi this week as they headed off to dinner with their daughter, Stormi Webster. The trio had dinner together before Travis emerged from the Sweet Chick, a restaurant co-owned by Nas, with Stormi and put her in a separate car, which likely contained a nanny to take the little girl home for bed.

Meanwhile, Travis went back into the establishment with Kylie as the two were probably in need of some alone time together amid the rumors that they are having some serious issues in their relationship.

Last month when the rapper returned home from tour for a surprise visit, Jenner reportedly found evidence on her baby daddy’s phone that made her believe that he could be cheating on her.

Scott was allegedly talking with multiple other women in messages that were reportedly deemed too friendly by his girlfriend, and it caused a huge problem between the pair. Sources now reveal that while Kylie and Travis didn’t split over the situation, their relationship is strained and that they need time to figure things out.

According to Hollywood Life, Kylie Jenner is still terrified that a bigger cheating scandal could happen and that Travis Scott will leave her publicly humiliated in the same way that Tristan Thompson did to her older sister, Khloe Kardashian.

“Kylie would feel even worse if things did not work out with Travis and she was forced to raise Stormi alone. Kylie learns so much from her sisters and has avoided so many mistakes that Kim, Kourt, and Khloe have all made by watching and talking to her sisters about life. After having struggles with Tyga and watching what Khloe has been through recently with Tristan, Kylie hopes that Travis never burns her the way Tristan hurt Khloe,” an insider told the outlet.

Back in December, Travis sat down for an interview with Rolling Stone, where he stated that Kylie was “the one,” adding that he “needs her to operate,” and that he planned to marry her “soon” after he could figure out an over the top way to ask her to be his wife.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott by following them on Instagram or watching the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians later this month.