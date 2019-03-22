Devin Brugman Spills Out Of Body-Hugging Bikini Top In Latest Instagram Snap

Devin Brugman brought a little sizzle to a beachside resort this afternoon. The model strolled down a set of stairs with the gorgeous, crystal blue waters of the nearby ocean behind her. She wowed her fans with a shot of herself rocking a body-hugging bikini, and posted the stunning shot to Instagram.

The red bikini top clung to the model’s buxom chest and showed off her ample cleavage. She rocked a pair of high-cut bottoms in a matching shade of crimson, and showed off her chiseled abs and curvaceous bottom half. She topped the resort-style garb off with an oversized opened shirt, one that she pushed down over one shoulder for a sexy look.

Brugman accessorized the sultry look with a basket-style purse that hung gracefully beside her curvy hips, and a dainty necklace that’s right on trend these days.

The model wore her chestnut-colored hair in beach-babe waves that spilled over her shoulders, and used highlighting on her cheeks to emphasize her flawless features. She closed her eyes, likely dreaming of the beach she was about to step onto, and showed off the gilded shadow and heavy sweeps of mascara that accentuated them.

This latest snap is one in a long line of sultry photos posted by the stunning model to social media as of late. Yesterday, Brugman showed off some serious skin by ditching the top half of her bikini and covering her chest with only her hands. As she faced the ocean, she turned slightly to give a tip of her oversized straw hat — and gave her fans a glimpse of her toned shoulders and voluptuous backside in the process.

Brugman also made jaws drop when she posted a photo of herself wearing an all-white bikini that looked stunning against her sun-kissed skin. The skintight and stringy number allowed her to flaunt her curvy assets, including her full-figured chest. She smiled as she playfully knelt in the sand, and she teasingly pulled at the strings of her bikini as if she would strip down to nothing. She appeared as if she might go skinny-dipping at any moment.

For that shoot, Brugman had her damp hair in salty ringlets and wore a trendy, cascading part that gave her hair some windswept volume. She wore a rose-colored lipstick that emphasized her plump pout, and chose shimmery makeup to make her features pop in the blazing sun.

As always, Brugman’s 1.3 million followers will be keeping an eye out for the next unique, sexy look that she graciously shares to social media.