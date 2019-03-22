Gwyneth Paltrow Peddles Leather Bondage Lingerie On Goop

The Oscar-winning star steps into the BDSM game with some daring new items on her website.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle site is getting kinky. The Goop founder, who is known for giving controversial advice, is peddling some new items on her website that promise to fulfill BDSM fantasies, according to Page Six.

Paltrow’s Goop site now features leather lingerie, and some quirky accessories to go with it. The website recently listed a Fleet Ilya nude leather bra — complete with matching leather thong and black studded flogger — for starters.

According to the NSFW product description, the $630 demi bra and underwear set is made in England, from saddle leather, and features “orgasmic O-ring detailing” that make them “prepped for full speed ahead.” The $240 whip features a studded handle and 16 leather tails.

“Fulfill all of your BDSM fantasies with this smooth leather flogger. The edgy studs, while aesthetically pleasing, serve a functional purpose — making it extra comfortable to grip,” the product description reads.

While these new products are indeed eyebrow-raising, Gwyneth Paltrow has long been known for her unconventional advice. Gwyneth previously plugged a $10,000 golden sex toy, Metro reports. The Oscar-winning star also pondered the “threesome” question, telling fans, “Whether tantra or BDSM or threesomes or vanilla are your thing will never be the point – knowing yourself, all your options and how to ask for and pursue what feels good to you, is.”

Gwyneth Paltrow previously surprised fans when she touted the merits of coffee enemas and vaginal steaming. In 2015, The 46-year-old mom of two first endorsed the Mugwort V-Steam, describing it as “a mini-throne, and a combination of infrared and mugwort steam cleanses your uterus, et al. It is an energetic release — not just a steam douche — that balances female hormone levels.”

“If you’re in LA, you have to do it,” Paltrow said, per The New York Post.

Speaking of steam, Gwyneth Paltrow has gone full steam ahead when it comes to Goop. While she still considers herself an actress, Goop has become her full-time passion. The wellness company is worth an estimated $250 million, according to The Daily Mail. And these new bondage boudoir products could bring her a whole new audience.

Paltrow recently told The Today Show that while being the founder and CEO of Goop is what she does “all day every day,” she would still consider acting jobs that work for her family.

While she was recently announced as part of Netflix’s The Politician, Paltrow — who married producer Brad Falchuk last fall — did admit she is not currently “focused” on being a full-time actress. With all of this Goop to deal with, it does seem that she has her hands full.