‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Hannah Brown’s Dates Begin, Tantalizing Tidbits About Filming Emerge

Hannah Brown has spent the last week or so filming the new upcoming season of The Bachelorette and spoilers are already starting to emerge. Spoiler king Reality Steve is sharing some tidbits, while show creator Mike Fleiss and host Chris Harrison are revealing some intriguing details as filming takes place too.

As The Inquisitr recently shared, suitor Luke Parker reportedly got the first impression rose from Hannah during the first night of filming. Brown looked stunning in a Randi Rahm gown for that initial night and Harrison shared a photo of the two together via his Instagram page.

On March 18, Fleiss shared a peek of Hannah filming behind-the-scenes of her first group date to his Twitter page. It looks like this one was at a theater, but detailed spoilers about what happened haven’t emerged yet. The next day, Fleiss tweeted a photo showing The Bachelorette star standing next to a helicopter and she looked pretty jazzed for the date connected to this outing.

Another Fleiss photo shared on Twitter connected Hannah to a roller derby group date and so far, it looks like this Bachelorette lead is having a blast. Reality Steve shared via Twitter that the roller derby date involved 10 bachelors divided into two teams.

The men were divided into a green team and an orange team, and Bachelorette spoilers reveal that contestant Dustin Kendrick was injured and had to be attended to by medics. Not much more is known yet about his injury or the other dates Hannah has had thus far.

Spoilers from Fleiss reveal that Brown’s second rose ceremony took place Thursday, March 21, and she should now be starting her next round of dates in Los Angeles. As Boston shares, Hannah and her men will soon move on to Newport, Rhode Island to film for an episode and then it’s likely that they’ll head abroad to some as-yet-unknown international locations.

Will Hannah find her future husband during her journey as The Bachelorette? As is typically the case, fans are somewhat divided on ABC’s decision to have her handing out roses. However, those who are excited to see her as this spring’s lead are anxious for additional spoilers and tidbits as her filming continues into early May.

Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette debuts on Monday, May 13. Stay tuned for additional spoilers as filming progresses to see where the group heads, which guys become frontrunners, and what kind of chaos is coming for viewers this spring.