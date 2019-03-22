Trump Appears To Threaten Violence If Robert Mueller Report Does Not Clear Him, ‘People Will Not Stand For It’

After Donald Trump appeared to say his supporters would openly rebel over the Mueller investigation, Trump again appeared to warn of violence.

About a week after Donald Trump appeared to hint that violent elements among his base of supporters would openly rebel if special counsel Robert Mueller’s report did not exonerate him of collusion with Russia, Trump again on Friday appeared to warn of violence, or some sort of rebellion, if Mueller’s report is not to his liking. In an interview with the Fox Business channel, Trump said that “people will not stand for it.” Trump’s comments were extensively quoted by CNN and other media outlets.

“Listen, I have a deputy, appoints a man to write a report on me, to make a determination on my presidency? People will not stand for it,” Trump told Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo. Trump’s comments appeared to refer to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who appointed Mueller to lead the Russia investigation after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey in May of 2017.

Taken alone, Trump’s claim that “people will not stand for it,” if the Mueller report makes him look bad may not indicate a threat of violence. But in the context of recent comments by Trump, the remark appears more ominous. In an interview with Breitbart last week, Trump said that the actions of certain elements among his supporters would be “very bad” if the report did not clear him.

Special counsel Robert Mueller arrives at work on March 21, 2019. Mark Wilson / Getty Images

“I can tell you I have the support of the police, the support of the military, the support of the Bikers for Trump – I have the tough people, but they don’t play it tough — until they go to a certain point, and then it would be very bad, very bad,” Trump told the right-wing publication.

Also last week, a white supremacist mass shooter who murdered 50 Muslim worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand praised Trump in a written document as “a symbol of renewed white identity and common purpose,” as The Inquisitr reported.

In the Fox Business interview, however, Trump described his supporters in more lyrical terms than in the Breitbart interview last week.

“They came from the valleys, they came from the rivers, they came from the cities, they came from all over,” he said, as quoted by The Daily Beast.

Watch the full Fox Business Trump interview in the video below.

The Breitbart interview was not the first time Trump had predicted that his supporters, specifically “Bikers for Trump,” would rise up in rebellion to support him. At a rally in November of last year, Trump compared his supporters to left-wing “Antifa” demonstrators, according to New York Magazine, saying “Where are the Bikers for Trump? Where are the police? Where are the military?… We’ve taken a lot, we’ve taken a lot.”