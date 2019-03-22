Janet Jackson Sparks A Huge Smile While Flaunting Her Big Curly Hair, Looking Youthful As Ever

Janet Jackson has a lot to smile about these days, and her latest Instagram post proves that she is happy.

The “That’s The Way Love Goes” hitmaker shared a photo of herself sporting a huge smile while rocking huge, curly hair. The legend looks youthful, and like she’s living her best life.

Janet Jackson, whose career spans over four decades, is still going strong. Last year, Jackson released a new single, “Made For Now,” with Daddy Yankee. The official music video has over 59 million views on her YouTube page, having reached that number in just six months. The Latin version of the single topped the Mexican airplay charts, while the original version topped the U.S. Dance Club Songs chart. Also in 2018, Janet was honored with the Global Icon Award at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

At the end of this month, Janet will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame on March 29. The ceremony will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Janet shared the news via social media, and her fans were so excited that they started a movement called “#JanetJacksonRocks” to express their love for her. Janelle Monae is set induct the star, per The Inquisitr.

Jackson was recently announced as a performer for the famous Glastonbury Festival this June. The festival will take place at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, and will be her first U.K. performance in eight years.

Jackson’s last performance in the country was in 2011 during her “Number Ones: Up Close & Personal” tour, where she played a stint of shows at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London. She was due to return in 2016 on her “Unbreakable” tour, but the dates got canceled.

Her performance at Glastonbury will be in close proximity to her Las Vegas residency, one she just announced. Named “Metamorphosis,” Jackson’s shows will start May 17 and will run until August 10. Jackson is the youngest member of the iconic Jackson family, and the show will showcase her life in the public eye. The subject matter will engage with her issues with self-esteem while growing up alongside super-famous siblings, many of whom reached superstar status — just like herself.

Her Instagram and Twitter accounts both have over 3.5 million followers, and both continue to grow. She frequently shares vintage nostalgic photos, as well as fierce snaps of herself on stage. Rarely, fans get to see her adorable son, Eissa. However, Janet has always been the private sort.

Within 30 minutes of posting, her latest snap of her sparking a huge grin had achieved over 50,000 likes and hundreds of comments from loyal fans.