Carson Daly Admits That He’s ‘So Scared’ Of Loving His Kids Too Much: ‘I Sometimes Try To Love My Kids’ Less

Though Carson Daly is one proud dad to his three kids, he recently admitted that he may need to scale his love back just a little bit.

As fans of The Today Show know, Carson regularly talks about his kids — Etta Jones, Jackson James, and London Rose. But on a recent episode of the show, he admitted that he fears that showering them with too much love may actually come back to haunt them in the future. The TV personality claimed that when he was growing up, his parents were overly proud of him and loved on him a ton, especially his mom.

But because of the overwhelming amount of love, Daly says that it was that much harder for him when she passed away.

“And I know that now because when she died the hurt was a transference of the love, right? It hurt so much because I’m so bummed that that love isn’t there anymore, and that’s a byproduct of her love for me,” he told the audience. “And that’s the greatest gift you can give your kids.”

Carson then shared that because of what he went through following his mom’s death, he almost tries to love his kids a little less at times because he doesn’t want them to go through as much as he did when he passes away.

“I sometimes try to love my kids, I think, less, almost on purpose, because I’m so scared of loving them too much.”

For now, Daly says that he is using the “one day a time” mentality and each day when he wakes up, he thanks God for another day on Earth and asks himself how he will be able to be the best friend, dad, co-worker, and citizen. As fans of Carson know, he went through a lot losing both of his parents in a very short amount of time.

In 2017, his beloved mother Pattie passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack. Then, just five weeks later, he lost his stepfather Richard to bone cancer. This past September, Daly took to his Instagram account to remember his late mother on the one-year anniversary of her passing. Along with a photo of himself and his mother on the set of The Today Show, Carson also penned a sweet caption to remember his mom.

In the caption of the post, he shared that even though it has already been a year since she passed away, he is still “reeling over the loss.” He goes on to say that he misses her every day and though he does not know why she was taken from him too soon, he knows that they will be together again one day.

You can catch Carson weekday mornings on The Today Show.