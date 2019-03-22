Christina El Moussa And Husband Ant Anstead Announce They Are Expecting First Child Together

More congratulations are in order for HGTV star Christina El Moussa.

The Christina on the Coast host announced today that she and new husband Ant Anstead are expecting their first child together, People reported.

Christina revealed the big news on her Instagram account on Friday, March 22. The sweet post included an adorable snap of the 35-year-old with her arm wrapped around her husband, who also embraced Christina around the waist. The couple sported huge grins on their faces, as the Flip or Flop star held an ultrasound picture in her hand.

“@ant_anstead and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September!!” El Moussa captioned the photo, also hilariously adding the hashtag “#Gonnaneedabiggercar.”

Fans of the television personality were nothing short of excited for the star and her husband. At the time of this writing, the pregnancy announcement has racked up more than 40,000 likes from Christina’s 970,000 followers within just the first 30 minutes of going live on the platform. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to congratulate the couple on their big news.

“Congratulations!!! So excited for both of you and also excited to see your journey,” one fan wrote.

Ant Anstead, who hosts Discovery’s Wheeler Dealers, took to his own Instagram account as well to share his family’s exciting news.

This will be the newlyweds’ first child together and will expand them to a family of seven. Christina shares 8-year-old daughter Taylor Reese and 3-year-old son Brayden James with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Ant also has two children from his previous marriage, 12-year-old son Archie and 15-year-old daughter Amelie.

The news comes just a few months after the pair became man and wife in a surprise wedding ceremony at their home in Newport Beach, California, on December 22.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the couple completely shocked their wedding guests, who were expecting to watch the Newport Christmas Boat Parade. Instead, they arrived at Ant and Christina’s front yard, where an intimate ceremony was set up.

The newlyweds, who first got together in November of 2017, had no troubles combining their families together.

“We’re very lucky because from day one everyone instantly clicked,” Ant told People shortly after the couple’s wedding. “It feels like we’re all supposed to be together.”

Now the blended family is preparing to welcome another member, and their four children are equally as delighted as their parents.

“The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling,” Christina wrote on her Instagram announcement this morning.