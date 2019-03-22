XXXTentacion Estate Announces ‘?’ Deluxe Re-Release

The album comes with instrumentals of the original 18 songs as well as new original material.

After teasing new merchandise for the anniversary of XXXTentacion’s ?, the late rapper’s estate announced a deluxe edition of the album will be released on July 26 in both digital and vinyl formats. As XXL reports, the double-disk collection will be sold exclusively at shopxxxtencation.com and includes instrumentals for each of the original release’s 18 songs, new original material, newly-remixed songs, 2017’s A Ghetto Christmas Carol EP, and unreleased voice memos that the rapper recorded during the creation of ?. In addition, it will come with a booklet of never-before-seen photos and the option of a three-LP deluxe version with everything mentioned above as well as a vinyl copy of the album.

XXXTentacion’s ? received mixed reviews from critics, although it was received well by fans who quickly took to songs like “Sad!,” Changes,” and “Hope.” It topped the U.S. Billboard 200 upon release with 131,000 album-equivalent units and 20,000 pure album sales and was later certified Platinum by the RIAA.

As The Inquisitr reported, XXXTentacion’s girlfriend gave birth to the late rapper’s son, Gekyume Onfroy, in January. The baby boy’s name comes from a word that the rapper created before his death.

Cleopatra Bernard, the late rapper’s mother, announced the birth and touched on the name.

“We’re happy to confirm that baby and mother are healthy. Gekyume’s name is derived from a word X created prior to his passing, which means ‘a different state’ or ‘next’ universe of thought.”

The embattled rapper was killed in an armed robbery on June 18 from a shot to the neck. The aftermath spread across social media in the form of a video showing him unconscious and motionless in the driver’s seat of his car.

XXXTentacion’s career was a controversial one. At the time of his death, he was set to go to trial for a 2016 domestic abuse case in which he was accused of aggravated battery of a pregnant victim, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and witness tampering. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and maintained his innocence until he was killed in a robbery. Since then, tapes released after his death reveal him admitting to assaulting an ex-girlfriend and stabbing nine people, although he does not detail exactly what he did to the ex, as per The Inquisitr.