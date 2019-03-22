‘The Voice’ Star Janice Freeman’s Official Cause Of Death Has Finally Been Released

Even though they tragically lost Janice Freeman at the young age of 33-years-old, at least Janice’s family is getting a little bit of closure by finding out her official cause of death.

According to Hollywood Life, the former Voice contestant died as the result of a pulmonary embolism, which, per the Mayo Clinic website, is “a blockage in one of the pulmonary arteries in your lungs.” In most cases, the institution says that it is “caused by blood clots that travel to the lungs from the legs or, rarely, other parts of the body (deep vein thrombosis).”

Sadly, during her short time on earth, Freeman faced a number of other health issues as well including a battle with lupus, which she had spoken about publicly, as well as meningitis and cervical cancer. Lupus, which is an inflammatory disease, was also said to have been a factor in Freeman’s death.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Janice was laid to rest at a memorial at Mariners Church in Irvine, California. Miley Cyrus, who served as Janice’s Voice coach and ended up forming a beautiful friendship with the late singer, spoke at the service through tears. To start her speech, Cyrus said that she wanted to clear up a little rumor, stating that she was never Freeman’s coach, ever. But rather, Janice was always hers.

#TheVoice's Janice Freeman cause of death confirmed as pulmonary embolism https://t.co/ceVPNmvv9w pic.twitter.com/bUEMjOGHPL — Yahoo Entertainment (@YahooEnt) March 22, 2019

“I’ve learned more from her than anyone that I’ve ever gotten the honor to be in the room with, not just vocally, I should’ve gotten more lessons than I did, but she taught me everything that I know about love,” she continued.

“And, to be here, and I had planned on singing a song for her, but just losing her is just too much for me. So… my dad’s gonna take care of this for me. But, I’ll always be your sister, I’m here for you, and I’m here for your family, and Janice I’ll miss you more than I could ever say.”

Billy Ray Cyrus strummed the guitar and the choir sang their own rendition of “Amazing Grace.” Though she was fighting through tears for most of the ceremony and song, Miley managed to muster up the courage to sing a few parts of the song, mostly as a way to honor her late friend. Since Janice passed away, Cyrus has paid tribute to her in many ways, including in a touching tribute on her Instagram page.

In one of the posts, Cyrus told Janice that she would take care of her precious little girl and shine a light on her husband and mother. And when she and her family were struggling for a place to live, Miley paid six months of Janice’s rent. As such, it’s easy to see that she feels it is very important to take care of Freeman’s loved ones.

May Janice rest in peace.