Ashley Graham Shows Off Major Curves In ’80s-Inspired Bikini Snap

The curvaceous plus-size model flaunted her hourglass figure in a black cut-out swimsuit on Instagram.

Plus-size model Ashley Graham is reviving the ’80s vibes on Instagram. On Thursday night, the gorgeous Addition Elle model flaunted her hourglass curves in a cheeky bikini snap shared on the popular social media platform.

Ashley slipped her bodacious figure into an eye-catching black cut-out swimsuit that showed some major curves. The very revealing one-piece boasted large cut-outs on either side, complete with cute gold fastenings, and was adorned with bright, neon pink and orange straps around the waist.

The snazzy design is part of the Ashley Graham swimwear line from Swimsuits For All and was showcased on the brand’s Instagram page. While this is not the first time that fans have seen Ashley rock this particular look, the company brought it back to everyone’s attention with a sun-kissed throwback pic.

In the photo, Ashley showcases the fabulous one-piece in a very alluring display, flaunting her bountiful curves with a great big smile on her face. The 31-year-old stunner oozes confidence as she makes the peace sign with her right hand while holding a massive white boombox in the left hand.

Ashley showed her playful side by blowing a raspberry at the camera. She also gave a cute wink to the photographer, which made her look even more adorable.

The buxom model adorned her cleavage with a tasteful pendant necklace sporting the initial of her first name. She further accessorized with a rainbow-colored choker and a multitude of colorful slap bracelets. As for hairstyle, Ashley pulled up her long, chestnut-colored tresses in a high ponytail that draped over her shoulder.

The fun bikini snap is part of an ’80s-inspired photo shoot that was first unveiled last month when Swimsuits For All launched their Retro collection. As The Inquisitr reported at the time, the bikini shoot took place on California’s Venice Beach and saw Ashley strap on a fun pair of rollerblades and strut her stuff as she modeled several colorful swimsuits.

The stunning model later showcased the designs in an amazing video that made her Instagram followers go wild, racking up more than 3.7 million views.

Needless to say, Ashley is very proud of her swimwear collection. The model often shows off her latest designs on her Instagram page, as was the case last weekend. On Saturday, Ashley flaunted her hourglass figure in a very flattering striped, low-cut one-piece — one that put her busty assets and curvaceous hips on display, as reported by The Inquisitr.

In a recent interview with Vogue Australia, the model revealed that she began designing her own swimsuit and lingerie lines – for Swimsuits For All and Addition Elle, respectively – because she couldn’t find sexy bikinis in her size.