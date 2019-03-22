Hillary Clinton & Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Troll Jared Kushner Over WhatsApp Use

The ladies had a laugh over Twitter about Kushner's lack of protocol.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Hillary Clinton are having a bit of fun with White House senior adviser and Trump son-in-law, Jared Kushner. The two women trolled Kushner over his use of WhatsApp to communicate with Saudi leader Mohammed bin Salman — and others — to do the business of the government.

The Daily Mail says that Ocasio-Cortez and Clinton poked fun at Kushner as a play on the “But her emails” meme that made the rounds during the 2016 election. Ocasio-Cortez tweeted “But his WhatsApp,” and Clinton responded, “Tell me about it.” The freshman representative tweeted back “!!!” Donald Trump made a great deal of hay during the election out of Clinton’s use of her private email server, calling it the “biggest political scandal since Watergate.”

The exchange took place soon after it was announced that Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, had used the messaging app — and private email accounts — for official business. By using WhatsApp, there is no way to track the correspondence between the two and their foreign contacts, raising concern.

Per The Daily Mail, Abbe Lowell — lawyer to Kushner and Trump — confirmed that the pair had used their personal email and WhatsApp accounts for official business, and that Kushner used WhatsApp to correspond with foreign leaders.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Hillary Clinton update "But her emails!" just for Jared Kushner. https://t.co/9YwnM3VEyZ — HuffPost (@HuffPost) March 22, 2019

Lowell revealed the fact that the president’s daughter continues to receive official emails on her personal email account, and does not forward them to her official account, which is a requirement. Democratic Oversight Chairman, Rep. Elijah Cummings, then asked Lowell if Jared Kushner shared any classified information over WhatsApp. The lawyer replied that that the question was “above his pay grade.”

The fact that Jared Kushner had been circumventing protocol by using WhatsApp with members of the Saudi royal family is not new information, per The Inquisitr. Concern about Kushner’s Middle Eastern contacts came to a head earlier this month when the U.S. embassy in Riyadh confirmed that they were shut out of all meetings between Kushner and the Saudi prince, as Kushner made his own arrangements through the iPhone app.

A state department official raised the alarm when it was made clear that the Saudi government was, in fact, making Kushner’s arrangements.

“The Royal Court was handling the entire schedule. But that is normal for his past trips.”

The embassy officials in Riyadh said that for Kushner’s last trip, they weren’t even informed about security, which is something they are responsible for arranging. The embassy officials would later discover that the Saudis were providing the Trump adviser with one of their details.