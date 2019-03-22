Bhad Bhabie Throws Shade At Kim Kardashian On Twitter

Paper Magazine tweeted a photo of Bhad Bhabie and Kim Kardashian, which led the “Gucci Flip Flops” rapper to shade the reality star.

The magazine posted a photo of them together. In the picture, they appear to be both wearing white vest tops. Kardashian is wearing black sunglasses as she poses with a peace sign. The photo looks friendly and sweet.

“I think about this a lot,” Paper captioned the photo.

Bhad Bhabie must have seen their tweet on her timeline as she isn’t tagged in it. She quote-tweeted it with a blunt message.

“I don’t,” as she throws shade to the magazine and Kardashian.

The tweet has caught a lot of people’s attention. It has been liked over 200,000 times and been retweeted by over 25,000 profiles. Kim is yet to react to either of the tweets.

Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, rose to fame following an appearance on Dr. Phil in 2016. Her catchphrase “cash me outside, how ’bout dat” became a meme and led to her becoming an internet sensation. With this exposure, she kickstarted a music career.

Her debut single, “These Heaux,” peaked at No. 77 in 2017 and has been certified gold in the United States. Her follow-up single, “Hi Bich,” is her highest charting single so far, at No. 68. In 2018, she teamed up with Lil Yatchy on “Gucci Flip Flops,” which peaked at No. 79. That same year, she released her debut mixtape, 15.

On the other hand, Kim’s career started to kick off after starring in her family’s reality show on E!, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The show began in 2007 and has celebrated 15 seasons so far.

According to Forbes, Kardashian’s beauty line, KKW Beauty, has generated $100 million in sales since June 2017, thanks to popular contouring kits and perfumes.

Kim uses social media as a way of marketing herself and her brands. On Instagram, she has a huge loyal following of over 132 million. On Twitter, she has 60 million followers.

Danielle has her own reality show which she has been working on with Snapchat. It’s a day-in-the-life type of show. It’s titled Bringing Up Bhabie. According to TMZ, the show generated over 10 million unique views in the 24 hours after its debut.

Her Instagram boasts a huge 16.2 million followers. Her posts are met with thousands of comments and sometimes over 1 million likes. At age 15, Bhabie is one of the internet’s youngest sensations. On Twitter, she has over half a million followers.