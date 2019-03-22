‘Bachelor’ Couple Seemingly Splits, Clay Harbor And Angela Amezcua Reportedly Called It Quits

Fans of The Bachelor franchise had been thrilled late last year to learn that Clay Harbor and Angela Amezcua had seemingly found love with one another. Things appeared to get quite serious quite quickly between the two, but the couple’s supporters had started to wonder over the past few weeks if they had split. Now, it appears they have.

Clay Harbor first appeared on Becca Kufrin’s run as The Bachelorette and an injury forced him to quit the show quite early. Angela Amezcua first tried to find love with Nick Viall on The Bachelor, and then she thought she might be successful last summer on Bachelor in Paradise. Unfortunately, she was left blindsided and single when that didn’t work out either.

Soon after Bachelor in Paradise, Clay and Angela went public as a romantic couple. They looked happy and in love and they were even discussing the possibility of Amezcua moving to live near Harbor in Chicago.

Throughout December, January, and February, Bachelor fans saw plenty of updates on Instagram from the couple. Suddenly, throughout March, there was nothing.

Recent posts of Amezcua’s show her traveling, dancing, and sharing a sultry throwback photo, but no traveling that openly included Harbor. Clay’s posts show him primarily working out, and neither has referenced the other over the past few weeks.

The site Betches noted that it was looking like Clay and Angela had split, and there is some buzz on The Bachelor page on Reddit suggesting that the two have indeed ended their romance. One poster there said they had met Clay in person while celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Chicago and he apparently confirmed the breakup with Angela.

It’s worth noting that Angela and Clay still follow one another on Instagram and neither has shared anything via social media regarding a split. Could the door still be open for the two to reunite? The Bachelor fans had really come to adore these two together, and are quite disappointed by the thought their relationship has ended.

While The Bachelor franchise’s faithful may be bummed to hear Harbor and Amezcua have seemingly broken up, some are already rooting for Clay to be the next Bachelor lead. It’s far too soon to start counting on that, but it’s quite possible that he might be asked to do Bachelor in Paradise this summer.

Are Clay Harbor and Angela Amezcua truly over for good, or could this Bachelor couple just be taking a bit of a break? Fans will be watching their social media pages to see what comes next, and many are still rooting for good news regarding this franchise romance.