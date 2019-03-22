‘Fox & Friends’ Co-Host Slams Donald Trump For Continued Attack On Late John McCain

Sen. John McCain has been dead for almost seven months, but that hasn’t stopped President Donald Trump from leveling continued complaints and insults at him. Last weekend, Trump set off a tweet storm, sending out over 30 tweets in just 12 hours. Some of them were aimed at McCain, and he has continued that tirade throughout the week.

Numerous people have called out Trump for throwing punches at a dead man, most recently Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade. According to The Independent, Kilmeade slammed Trump for insisting on “unearthing his feud with a dead man.”

“The problem is he swapped his own message by going after George Conway and in that speech inexplicably segueing to go after John McCain,” Kilmeade said after hearing Trump’s speech in Lima, Ohio, on Wednesday. “It makes absolutely no sense.”

Per a previous report by The Inquisitr, that speech saw the president claim that he had gotten the Choice program enacted for veterans, taking credit for the years of work that McCain did to get the bill signed into law. Said bill was signed into law in 2014, when Barack Obama was still president. Trump went one step further, also trying to claim that McCain was unable to get it done, despite years of working on it.

Andrew Spear / Getty Images

Trump also claimed he’d never been thanked for “giving McCain the kind of funeral he wanted.” This statement has been called into question by his critics, and has been blasted by those who feel McCain’s many years of service to the U.S. warranted a state funeral regardless of his relationship with the president.

Another report by The Inquisitr indicates that there is actually video footage of a representative for McCain’s family thanking the president after the senator was laid to rest.

Speaking about Trump’s latest speech on McCain, Kilmeade noted that the pair never got along during the senator’s lifetime, either. McCain famously had the deciding vote when Trump wanted to repeal Obamacare, and voted against him. Their relationship only deteriorated up until McCain’s death, with the senator even requesting that the president not be in attendance at his funeral.

McCain not only served as the senator for Arizona, but also in the U.S. military during the Vietnam War. During that time, he was captured and tortured as a prisoner of war, spending years in captivity.

When he was finally able to return home, he worked tirelessly for veteran’s rights, championing the Choice program that would give them better access to healthcare outside of the Veteran’s Affairs office. McCain later extended the bill, just months before his death last year.