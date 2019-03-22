‘Riverdale’ Star Mark Consuelos Shows Off Insane Six-Pack On KJ Apa’s Instagram Page

Mark Consuelos may be 47-years-old, but he’s proving to fans that he can keep up with the younger Riverdale cast members when it comes to working out.

It’s no secret that the cast of the hit CW show is incredibly tight-knit and they often are seen joking around with one another on Instagram. Yesterday, KJ Apa gave fans a great glimpse of his abs on his Instagram Story. In the short video, Consuelos can be seen walking over to KJ as he sports a pair of black sweat pants and a tight grey workout shirt. As the actor comes closer to the camera, he lifts up his shirt and shows off his insanely ripped abs.

“KJ … have you seen my phone?” Consuelos jokes as he has his shirt up.

“I haven’t seen it,” Apa replies, playing along with Consuelos.

And fans can partly thank celebrity trainer Alex Fine for getting the men of Riverdale into such good shape. Recently, the trainer sat down for an interview with People and chatted about what it’s like working with KJ Apa, Mark Consuelos, Charles Melton, Casey Cott, and Cole Sprouse.

The men on set are put through a vigorous two workouts a day on set, with a morning sweat session consisting of 45 minutes of cardio and the other hour-long session in the afternoon focusing on weightlifting only.

And of course, Fine also sets aside a little bit of time for abs each day, hence the men’s amazing six-packs.

“Their cardio is usually sprinting on the treadmill and the afternoon is mostly body weight workouts. Pull-ups, push-ups and about 10 to 15 minutes of abs every day.”

He also shared that sometimes, it’s hard for some of the people on set to get in two workouts in one day and in those cases, he says that one 45-minute session is totally fine, especially since everyone who he works out is in such good shape. But when one of the guys has a shirtless scene coming up on the show, he does feel the need to ramp up their workouts in the days leading up to the shoot.

In those cases, he says that he’ll do about three workout sessions a day but mixes it up a bit, adding Pilates and boxing to the third workout to switch it up a bit.

For fans who want to get a behind the scenes look at the Riverdale stars’ workouts, they can follow Fine on Instagram and luckily for the ladies, he posts a lot of shirtless photos of the cast.