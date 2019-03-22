Carrie Underwood’s Husband, Mike Fisher, Celebrates Becoming A U.S. Citizen

Mike smiled from ear to ear while waving a U.S. flag.

Carrie Underwood’s husband of almost nine years, Mike Fisher, is celebrating a big milestone. As reported by Fox News this week, the Canadian hockey player celebrated getting his American citizenship on March 21 and posted the proof to Instagram Stories with a photo that showed him waving a mini-American flag in his hand while smiling from ear-to-ear.

Fisher was looking very dapper in a suit and tie for the ceremony as he smiled in a courtroom and wrote alongside the photo shared on his social media account, “Big day I’m officially American,” with a Stars and Stripes flag emoji.

The athlete was born and raised in Peterborough, Ontario, and rose to fame playing on the ice for the Ottawa Senators. He then officially moved to the U.S. in 2011 to play for the Nashville Predators, one year after he married Carrie.

The couple, which now resides in Tennessee, has since welcomed two children into the world, little Isaiah, who turned 4-years-old last month, and Jacob, who was born just over two months ago on January 21.

Underwood previously joked about the difficulties that came about in the early days of their relationship as they lived in two separate countries and had to work around their busy schedules in order to find time for one another.

If you missed it, looks like Mike Fisher officially became an American today. pic.twitter.com/XGLonhcf4J — Justin Bradford (@justinbbradford) March 22, 2019

“I mean, can I make dating more difficult?” Underwood joked on a 2012 episode of the VH1 series Behind the Music, per E! News. She then sarcastically added, “Let’s get a hockey guy who lives in another country, awesome.”

She later shared in an interview with Glamour that they enjoyed a long distance relationship for the first few months of dating and actually talked over the phone for three months after they first met.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

“It’s fun to miss somebody. We talked on the phone for almost three months before we actually got together,” she told the magazine back in 2012, as reported by Taste of Country. “That was good for us. Then our first real date was on New Year’s Eve, and our first kiss was when the ball dropped.”

Carrie also admitted to the outlet that she and Fisher aren’t the kind of couple who need to be around each other all the time.

“In Canada, he was a big celebrity, so he knows what it’s like living under a microscope,” the now-mom-of-two said of Mike. “And he travels a lot, which is good for both of us. We’re both independent people, so we can’t have somebody around 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

Fisher’s U.S. citizenship comes shortly after he and Underwood gave fans a glimpse at their newest family member on social media earlier this week.

Mike and Carrie both shared a peek at their new addition online, though, as The Inquisitr reported, it wasn’t baby Jacob they were proudly showing off.

Instead, the couple confirmed they’d welcomed a horse into the family named Bojangles and shared new snaps of the animal on some fields near their Tennessee home.