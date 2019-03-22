Priyanka Chopra Squashes Meghan Markle Feud Rumors

After months of speculation, actress Priyanka Chopra has set the record straight on rumors that she has been feuding with her longtime friend Meghan Markle, E! News reported.

The Quantico actress was one of Hollywood’s famous faces that showed up for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s lavish royal wedding last May. When it came time for her own nuptials in December with rocker Nick Jonas, however, the Duchess of Sussex was noticeably absent.

Many chalked Meghan’s absence up to her pregnancy, though some suspected a rift between the two famous gal pals. Feud rumors were fueled again last month as Meghan’s star-studded baby shower was held in New York City.

The mother-to-be was thrown an intimate gathering with some of her closest friends, including Serena Williams and Amal Clooney — who were also in attendance of the royal wedding — but not Priyanka. In fact, the 36-year-old added a snap to her Instagram feed as Meghan’s Big Apple celebration was underway that placed her on the opposite side of the country in Beverly Hills, California.

As evidence gathered up, more and more fans and followers of the ladies became convinced that there was some type of strain in their friendship. Now, however, Priyanka has addressed the rumors herself and set the record straight.

Priyanka Chopra Responded to Meghan Markle Feud Rumors in the Best Way https://t.co/thQ8o53ZSI — Harper's Bazaar (@harpersbazaarus) March 22, 2019

The Isn’t It Romantic actress was a guest on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, March 21, when a curious fan asked if she was upset with the duchess for skipping out on her wedding.

The star giggled at the question as the show’s host Andy Cohen added that many people were under the impression that Priyanka was so “pi**ed” at Meghan for not attending the ceremony that it led to her own absence at the baby shower.

“Oh my God, no, it’s not true,” she answered, squashing feud rumors in the most simple way possible.

If Priyanka’s own words refuting the feud rumors aren’t enough, a source previously told E! News that there was no bad blood between the besties.

“All the rumors that Priyanka and Meghan aren’t friends anymore are totally not true,” the insider told the news outlet, adding that the duchess often talks to her pal about the adjustments that come with becoming a member of the royal family.

“Just because Priyanka didn’t go to the shower, or that Meghan couldn’t come to her wedding, doesn’t mean anything about their friendship,” the source continued. “They’re still very close friends and Meghan considers Priyanka one of her closest confidants.”