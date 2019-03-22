Ariana Grande Posts Cryptic Message About ‘Letting Someone Go’ Following Pete Davidson Split

Ariana Grande is letting go of her past. The singer posted a long, cryptic note on her Instagram Stories on Thursday evening about letting someone go to begin healing and “choosing freedom over loyalty.” The post comes over five months after Grande split from her ex-fiance, comedian Pete Davidson, whom she shared a notorious whirlwind romance with.

“Sometimes, the reason for letting someone go is because they can’t help but hurt you during this phase of their life,” the quote by Horacio Jones and posted originally by @the_enlighten_core read, according to Entertainment Tonight. “When you love someone deeply, you learn what demons live within them and you realize that they are hurting you because they are hurting somewhere within themselves.”

The quote continued on to say that better healing can come from letting someone go because each person can grow individually without hurting the other.

“Letting someone go doesn’t mean you stop loving and caring about anyone. Letting go means you’re choosing freedom over the illusion of loyalty,” the post concluded.

Grande and Davidson split in October 2018 after six months of dating. The two got engaged after only a few weeks and got several matching tattoos together.

Earlier this week, Grande shared that she “evolved” one of her Davidson-inspired tattoos, Page Six reported. The “Thank U, Next” singer originally had the word “always” tattooed on her rib cage in Davidson’s handwriting, which she expanded with a leaf design. Grande insisted that the new ink was not meant to be a coverup.

Grande also kicked off her much-anticipated “Sweetener/Thank U, Next” tour this week in Albany, New York, sharing behind-the-scenes photos and videos as she rehearsed all month long. Before embarking on her tour, though, the 25-year-old pop star reportedly reached out to her exes to tie up any loose ends. She was spotted on several occasions with Big Sean, Graham Phillips, and Ricky Alvarez, but sources say that she is only catching up with old friends and there is no romance involved.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Grande wanted to make amends with her exes as she takes time to be single and focus on herself.

“After ‘Thank U, Next’ came out, Ariana was really living her single life and being with her friends, learning about herself. But after a couple weeks, she was trying to figure out what went wrong with her past relationships,” an insider said.

Meanwhile, Davidson appears to be moving on as well as his relationship with actress Kate Beckinsale heats up. Many fans have commented on the 20-year age difference between the two stars, but Davidson recently explained on Saturday Night Live that the gap does not bother them.