Lori Loughlin Is Likely Regretting The Time She Said This In An Interview Before College Admissions Scam

Former Fuller House star Lori Loughlin allegedly once told a reporter from the Christian Broadcasting Network in a 2014 interview that she would never do anything that her “children would have to pay the price for.”

Loughlin opened up in this resurfaced interview about how did not want to make any career choices that would directly affect her family, which includes daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose and husband Mossimo Giannulli. Reportedly Loughlin’s “Christian morals” led her to this faith-based decision, as she explained in the interview, per a report published by People Magazine.

“For me personally, I was always very thoughtful about projects that I chose for myself,” Loughlin said in the interview. “I would say to myself, ‘Can my father watch this?’ If my father couldn’t watch it, I didn’t do it.”

“And then when I had children… I always thought, I don’t want to do anything that one day might rear its ugly head and my children have to pay the price for that.”

Loughlin also noted at the time that she trusted in her faith to help her make the right decisions personally as well.

Both Loughlin and Giannulli were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, according to People Magazine.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts, where the indictment originated, alleges both Loughlin and Giannulli “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

Both their daughters gained entrance into the University of Southern California, allegedly due to their parents using the aforementioned means to get them in.

Loughlin and Giannulli, along with actress Felicity Huffman, were named as part of a wide-ranging college admissions scandal where wealthy parents allegedly used fraudulent means to facilitate admission for their children to top-rated schools. Loughlin and Giannulli were arrested and released, each having to pay a $1 million bond.

The Boston Herald reported that the couple was originally scheduled to appear in court on March 29, but their court date has been pushed back to April 15. Allegedly their lawyer had a previously scheduled conflict outside of the area on the date of the original court appearance. The date of the couple’s projected appearance is reportedly what is known as Marathon Monday in Boston, the date of the Boston Marathon.

Neither Loughlin nor Giannulli has entered pleas as yet, according to People Magazine.

Loughlin once appeared on Fuller House as Aunt Becky. She has since been dropped by the series, according to Cosmopolitan, for her part in the scandal.