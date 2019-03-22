Wendy Williams’ Husband Says He And Wife Are ‘Doing Well As A Family’

Despite rumors, Kevin Hunter said he and Williams are working on her sobriety together.

Following talk show host Wendy Williams’ shocking revelations of drug use, her oft-discussed-but-rarely-seen husband, Kevin Hunter, spoke to the press about the media maven’s past struggles and current recovery.

Hunter is executive producer of his wife’s talk show and talked about the present state of her life and career with Entertainment Tonight, including her troubles with addiction and recent stay at a sober-living house, reports Page Six.

“Wendy is doing well. We’re doing well as a family. We are moving forward with working on her sobriety and doing the work to help others, not just ourselves,” Hunter said. “It is a family process. Anybody that has to deal with this knows this a family process … and we are dealing with it and moving forward.”

Hunter and Williams have jointly launched the 888-5HUNTER addiction hotline as a source of support for others dealing with substance abuse. Williams has said that only Hunter and her son were aware of the circumstances surrounding her sober living situation.

Hunter has been married to the popular talk show host since 1997. In spite of their united front, rumors have persisted about cheating and abuse in the couple’s relationship from many different fronts. At one point, it was speculated that these claims were the reason for Williams’ two-month absence from her show.

This week, Page Six reported allegations from a source that Hunter forced his wife into sober living.

“No one thinks it’s the right place for Wendy,” said the publication’s source. “She seems so frail and vulnerable. It’s frightening just how completely under Kevin’s control Wendy is … But she won’t hear a word against him.”

The insider added that Williams often comes to the set looking “terrible,” and that people close to her are afraid that something awful is going to occur.

On Thursday’s episode of The Breakfast Club, co-host Charlamagne Tha God claimed that 10 years ago, he introduced Hunter to his now-alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, for a business arrangement.

“All I know is this is sad. I can’t wait to hear the lie Wendy Williams makes up to cover this one. She may say it’s photoshopped. She may,” Charlamagne said. “I’ve never seen him look that happy in a picture with Wendy, though. I want to throw that out there. … Poor man just sucking the life out of Wendy Williams.”

Williams did not explicitly touch upon her marital issues during her return from hiatus this week but said that she was still “very much in love” with Hunter.

“It ain’t going anywhere. Not in this lifetime,” she added.