Alessandra Ambrosio & Gisele Coria Rock Matching Tiny Bikinis For Swimwear Shoot

The Victoria's Secret star is twinning with fellow model Gisele Coria in their skimpy string bikinis.

Former Victoria’s Secret angel Alessandra Ambrosio is matching swimwear with fellow model and friend Gisele Coria. The twosome both sported a seriously skimpy bikini look from their new swimwear brand Gal Floripa – which the duo recently launched alongside Alessandra’s sister Aline Ambrosio – as they posed for the camera for a new swimwear shoot.

The new snap was uploaded to Gal Floripa’s official Instagram account on March 21 and showed the stunning duo posing back to back as they proudly flaunted their toned bodies in their string two-pieces.

Alessandra opted for the darker brown version of the string swimwear piece as she posed for the camera with her bestie, while Gisele sported the red version of the skimpy bikini number.

Both stars kept their long hair down and held hands as they stared at the camera in front of the ocean while shooting poses for the camera in front of the ocean.

The swimwear’s official account shared the stunning new beach photo alongside a message written in both English and Portuguese as a nod to both Alessandra and Gisele’s native country of Brazil.

“Sun in Aries,” Gal of Floripa wrote with a fire emoji. “Tag your favorite Aries Gal and empower her best qualities of #courage and #authenticity #GalacticGAL.”

Coria then posted the same bikini photo to her own Instagram account where she added the hashtag “#GalacticSunCollection.”

Ambrosio recently opened up about starting the swimwear brand, sharing that the idea had been a longtime dream for herself, Gisele, and Aline for several years when they were growing up together in the South American country.

“We always had this dream. We grew up in Florianopolis, which is an island south of Brazil, and swim was always like our second skin,” the Victoria’s Secret superstar told People of the inspiration behind the line.

Michael Loccisano / Wire Image / Getty Images

“We were always in a swimsuit going from one beach to another and always wanted to have a bikini shop there one day. That was our dream when we were 18,” Alessandra added.

She also revealed that the name of the brand was formed by pushing together parts of all three of their names.

Ambrosio’s been showing off a number of different pieces from the line on her social media over the past few weeks.

The Inquisitr recently shared photos of the model giving fans just a little tease of her tiny red bikini in another sultry snap posted online this week.

Prior to that, The Inquisitr revealed even more snaps of the stunning mom of two flaunting her toned body in a metallic swimsuit in another photo taken from her recent Gal Floripa swimsuit shoot at the beach.