Halle Berry Shows Off Body In Sheer Bodysuit For Sexy New Instagram Video

Halle Berry is celebrating Women’s History Month in the best way possible.

On Thursday, the actress took to Instagram to share a video of her busting some serious dance moves to the iconic Destiny’s Child tune “Survivor,” as a tribute to all “the incredible female survivors I have encountered in my life, [and] the women who have the tenacity to live on their own terms.”

Berry also used the video to honor “the ones who take risks, hustle hard and will stop at nothing to provide the best life for themselves and the people they love.”

In the clip, Halle is seen donning a black fitness bodysuit, which had a deep neckline and featured lots of cutout sections that were made of see-through fabric. The fitness ensemble allowed her to showcase her insanely fit body and gorgeous curves, for which the 52-year-old works super-hard every day to maintain. She also sported black sneakers, a black beanie, and some white sunglasses.

Halle made a striking entrance in the camera’s frame by coming from around a corner in a dusty, dirty part of town, and as she walked towards the camera, she lip-synced to the power tune and put her best dancing skills to work. She also challenged some of her friends, including singer Ciara, fellow actress Reese Witherspoon, and Destiny’s Child’s very own Kelly Rowland, to continue spreading the love on social media this Women’s History Month.

The video became such an instant hit that it garnered over 700,000 views and nearly 4,000 comments in less than a day. And many of her 4.8 million followers were quick to leave lots of compliments and praise in the comment section, such as “Love this!!,” “Life is good! Keep having fun Sis,” and “You killed it…more fire!!!!” Others also tagged their friends on the post and challenged each other to come up with similar ideas.

The Hollywood legend also made headlines recently when she revealed the new poster for the upcoming and highly-anticipated film John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. The teaser, which features Halle as Sofia — one of the new characters added to the action-packed franchise — got fans even more excited for the film ahead of its premiere on May 27.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Halle’s character is a supposed ally to John Wick (played by Keanu Reeves) and one of the only people who seem to be willing to help the former assassin as he fights for his life and tries to escape from other killers who are after the $14 million bounty placed on his head.