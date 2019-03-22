Meghan McCain’s Sister Bridget Calls Donald Trump ‘A Child’ In Passionate Twitter Post

Meghan McCain’s youngest sister Bridget McCain alleged in a statement on Twitter that the President of the United States Donald Trump is acting like a “child” after his pointed and critical remarks about her late father, Arizona Senator John McCain, over the past week.

Bridget McCain does not speak publicly, remarked The View panelist Meghan McCain during the March 21 episode of the ABC talk series, where she is a panelist alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, Anna Navarro, and Abby Huntsman. Meghan noted that after a week where the president has publicly disparaged her family, her sister Bridget felt she finally had to speak her mind.

The 27-year-old McCain noted that the president should be more mindful before saying things publicly about a family that is still grieving the loss of its patriarch.

She followed up her first tweet with a second which read, “@realDonaldTrump Even if you were invited to my dad’s funeral, you would have only wanted to be there for the credit and not for any condolences. Unfortunately, you could not be counted on to be courteous, as you are a child in the most important role the world knows.”

@realDonaldTrump Everyone doesn’t have to agree with my dad or like him, but I do ask you to be decent and respectful. If you can’t do those two things, be mindful. We only said goodbye to him almost 7 months ago. (1/2) — Bridget???? (@bridgieleela) March 21, 2019

In the post’s subsequent Twitter remarks, the McCain matriarch Cindy McCain, said of her daughter’s statement, “Love you, Bridget!! Your strength and beauty are simply amazing!”

Meghan McCain stood up for her sister on the ABC daytime talk series, reading Bridget’s tweets on air. She then urged viewers to take “this awful moment and turn it into something positive” by donating to a veterans group, the Achilles Team with Freedom International.

The program, according to its official website, brings training, access to specialized equipment, and marathon opportunities to disabled U.S. military veterans.

Bridget McCain is the youngest daughter of John McCain and Cindy McCain.

She was first publicly introduced during the 2008 Republican National Convention in Minnesota. Bridget was adopted from a Bangladeshi orphanage by Cindy McCain in 1991. The Telegraph reported that Mrs. McCain spotted the young girl, who had a cleft palate so severe she could not be fed, along with another child who had a heart condition. Mrs. McCain allegedly argued with Bangladeshi officials until Visas were signed for the girls to be allowed to come to the United States for treatment.

Mr. and Mrs. McCain later adopted Bridget. Wes Gullett, a former aide to John McCain, and his wife Deborah adopted the other baby, whom they called Nikki.

Meghan McCain is a political commentator who appears daily on ABC’s The View.