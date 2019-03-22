Kylie Jenner Slammed For Putting $100 Bills On Her Nails

Kylie's showing off her $100 nails, but not everyone's happy.

Kylie Jenner is being called out by fans on after showing off a seriously expensive manicure on social media. Per a report from Hollywood Life, the reality star flaunted her nails in a new photo posted to her official Instagram account on March 21 where she showed off her nails with different parts of at least one $100 bill on them.

The snap showed that the mom of two had two nails on each hand embellished with cash, which showed the “100” from a $100 bill, part of Benjamin Franklin’s face, and the words “In God we trust” alongside neutral nails on her other three fingers.

The star then captioned the snap of her pricey manicure with lyrics from the song “Fingers Blue” by Smokepurpp, though fans seemed to be a little more interested in calling out the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in the comments section.

It’s not clear if Jenner had actual $100 bills glued onto her nails of if the effect was created by a fake pattern called a decal, though many of her 129 million followers were quick to slam Kylie for flaunting her wealth.

“Sis I could’ve used that hunnit for something!” one fan commented on the Instagram post, per Hollywood Life.

Another then added, “She flaunts her wealth in the faces of the poor. Role model?”

Others were quick to call out the star on Twitter after seeing the manicure snap posted to her Instagram account, where the upload has already received more than 3 million likes. Many put Jenner on blast.

Kylie Jenner flexing with $100 bills on her nails YET THE OCEAN IS STILL DYING — Rachel???? (@RenaudRachel) March 21, 2019

What actually gives me anxiety is that Kylie Jenner probably cut up a real $100 bill for her nails — Lynzee Inglis (@lynzee_inglis) March 22, 2019

Kylie Jenner is on instagram cutting up 100 dollar bills for her nails as if it isn’t a federal crime I swear the world ended in 2010 — Veronica (@badgirlsoffilm) March 21, 2019

Nothing has made me feel as poor as watching Kylie Jenner’s story and realizing she used actual 100 dollar bills on her fake nails — rachel (@_koalaprincess) March 22, 2019

The fact I’m having to pay my tax, car insurance, mot etc all at once and kylie Jenner just gone and put a $100 bill in her nails makes feel sooooo poor ???? — Hols (@hollyhobble) March 21, 2019

But while Jenner hasn’t yet confirmed if the $100 on her nails were real or fake, if they are authentic, it wouldn’t be the first time a celebrity has caused controversy for flaunting their wealth with a manicure.

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, Jennifer Lopez did the exact same thing last year when her nail technician cut up at least one real $100 bill to stick on her nails for her appearance at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, where she performed her hit “Dinero.”

Kylie’s latest post came shortly after she defended herself against the haters who claimed that she wasn’t “self-made” after Kim Kardashian’s little sister was recently branded the youngest self-made billionaire.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The mom of one hit back in a new interview with Interview, vehemently defending the title that was bestowed upon her due to the incredible success of her Kylie Cosmetics company.

“There’s really no other word to use other than self-made because that is the truth,” Kylie hit back, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“That is the category that I fall under. Although, I am a special case because before I started Kylie Cosmetics, I had a huge platform and lots of fans,” she then continued. “I did not get money from my parents past the age of 15.”