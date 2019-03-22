Trump Was Chosen By God To Save The Jewish People: ‘It’s Possible,’ Says Mike Pompeo

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has gone on record saying that President Donald Trump may just have been sent by God to save the Jewish people, according to a report in The Hill. The former head of the CIA sat down for an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network during the Jewish holiday of Purim, which celebrates the biblical story of Queen Esther, who was sent by God to protect the Jewish people from the Persians. In that story, Esther convinces a Persian official named Haman not to slaughter them.

“Now, 2,500 years later there’s a new Haman here in the Middle East that wants to eradicate the Jewish people…the state of Iran,” the interviewer says. “Could it be that President Trump has been raised for such a time as this, just like Esther, to save the Jewish people from an Iranian menace?”

“As a Christian I certainly believe that’s possible.”

Both Pompeo and the CBN interviewer appeared to be referencing Trump’s pulling out of the Iranian nuclear treaty, which was laboriously hammered out under former President Barack Obama. At the time, Trump referred to that accord as a “horrible, one-sided deal” that gave the leadership of Iran a lifeline of cash and was the “worst deal ever negotiated.” Trump has since reimposed sanctions on the Middle Eastern state, reimposing billions in sanctions and restricting that nation’s ability to sell goods on the international market, including not only oil but also a myriad of other products.

“I am confident that the Lord is at work here.”

And just Thursday, Trump surprised both his supporters and detractors by unilaterally deciding that the U.S. should recognize Israel’s claim on the disputed area known as the Golan Heights, which Israel seized by force from Syria in 1967. Trump signing off on that gave embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a much-needed boost at home as he faces re-election amid corruption charges, but in effect tossed out decades of U.S. foreign policy in the process. Israel annexed the region in 1981, subjecting it to Israeli rule, but that decree was rejected by the U.N. and Israeli control of the area has been contested ever since.

Trump also took the controversial step of moving the U.S. embassy to the city of Jerusalem, which is home not only to Jews and Christians, but also the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third-holiest site in the Islamic faith. As a city considered holy by a multitude of faiths, Jerusalem has long been considered off-limits among U.S. circles of power for bolder Israeli claims of control, until now.

“[One can] see the remarkable history of the faith in this place and the work that our administration’s done to make sure that this democracy in the Middle East, that this Jewish state remains,” Pompeo added.