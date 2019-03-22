Jordyn Woods Flaunts Cleavage In Skintight Dress For Sultry New Instagram Post

Jordyn Woods is back on social media in full force, and she has great news for her fans.

The 21-year-old shared a sultry new photo on her Instagram page, which showed her donning a figure-hugging black dress with a deep neckline and long sleeves. She leaned against a wooden door and brought her right hand to her hair while looking at the camera with a quite serious expression. Jordyn sported her recently-chopped sleek brunette bob with a side part, as well as a full face of makeup that included perfectly combed and framed eyebrows, plenty of contour and highlighter, and a dab of pink lipstick on her full lips.

In the caption, the model revealed she is heading to London, United Kingdom, next week for the launch of her collection with eyelash brand Eylure. The new Eylure x Jordyn Woods line is set to be released exclusively in Super Drug stores across the U.K. and can be found in stores all over the country from March 25, so it’s no surprise that Jordyn is crossing the pond to celebrate this new milestone in her career.

The curvy star has recently returned to social media as well as to her business deeds following a very turbulent month that saw her cut ties with the entire Kardashian family, including her childhood best friend, Kylie Jenner. As reported by The Inquisitr, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has no desire to rekindle her friendship with Jordyn following the February cheating scandal involving her and Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend and baby father, Tristan Thompson.

After the rumors were confirmed, Kylie stuck by her older sister’s side and was forced to ask Jordyn to pack her stuff and leave her guest house, where she had been living for months. While recent reports suggested that the two friends may still be in contact and that Kylie will eventually forgive Jordyn for her mistake, it seems like that’s not likely to happen. According to TMZ, the makeup mogul is “so over” her friendship with Jordyn and the pain it brought to her as well as her whole family and is set on moving on from that.

As reported by the online outlet, she even asked Jordyn to pick up the rest of her stuff from the guest house so that she could put an end to their longtime friendship. And while a source claimed that Kylie may consider being “amicable” with Jordyn in the future, she does not intend on trying to rekindle the type of relationship she used to have with her childhood friend.