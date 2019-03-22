Pregnant ‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Shows Off Huge Baby Bump In A Skimpy Bikini

Porsha's revealing her baby bump just days before she's set to give birth.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams is proudly showing off her bare baby bump in a bright pink bikini. The pregnant reality star headed to Instagram this week to reveal her growing middle to the world, posting shots of herself in a swimming pool as she soaked up the sun in her two-piece.

In the first photo, Porsha – who Romper reports is expected to give birth to her first child with her fiancé, entrepreneur Dennis McKinley, any day now – rocked the pink bikini with large silver embellishments on the straps while posing for the camera in the water with her long hair flowing down her back and shooting fans a pretty sultry look.

The second snap had her smiling from ear to ear as she posed in front of the pool’s waterfall with her hands on her hips and a sheer black coverup draped over her arms. Two other pictures uploaded to her account on March 21 showed her sweetly cradling her bump in her bright bikini as she prepares to become a mom.

The stunning maternity photos have already received more than 199,000 likes in the first 19 hours, while hundreds of fans flocked to the comments section to share their messages of support after seeing pregnant Porsha flaunting her growing bump.

“You look so beautiful Porsha,” one fan said with three fire emojis.

“I’m so happy for you. You are glowing. You deserved all this happiness enjoy and congratulations,” another then wrote.

A third said in the comments section, “You make pregnancy look so beautiful and enjoyable…stunning pics.”

But this isn’t the first time Williams has shown off her bare bump in a bikini on social media.

Marcus Ingram / Getty Images for WE tv

Back in December, The Inquisitr shared photos of the pregnant TV personality giving her millions of followers a glimpse at her growing middle while vacationing in sunny Baha Mar in the Bahamas.

Rocking a red and blue two-piece, Williams jokingly referred to herself in the caption as “#thickums” as she bared her bump for her millions of followers to see while wearing a matching coverup on her shoulders and has since shared even more maternity bikini pics on her account.

The RHOA star first confirmed that she was pregnant with her first child back in September to People.

The reality star confirmed that she was expecting six years ago but suffered a miscarriage.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I was excited [but] I had mixed feelings. The other feeling that I had beside excitement was fear,” Williams told the outlet at the time.

She also sweetly referred to her pregnancy as being a “dream come true” for both herself and Dennis.

“The thought of me getting that blessing after praying for it for so long and getting that blessing with someone who is just as excited as me — it’s Dennis’ first child, just like me — and it’s something we’ve both always wanted,” Porsha said.