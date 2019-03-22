Emily Ratajkowski Goes Braless On Instagram, Flaunts Abs In Tiny White Crop Top

Emily Ratajkowski has been all over Instagram in the past two days. The American model and actress is busy venturing into a new business, while also intensively promoting her Inamorata BODY and Inamorata SWIM collections on the popular social media platform.

This must mean a lot of sleepless nights, fraught with planning, making business strategies, and learning about the new field in which she has decided to immerse herself, namely the wine business. As such, there’s little surprise that Emily was up late last night pondering things over. Well after midnight, the Vogue model decided to take a break and popped by her Instagram page to say “hi” to her fans.

The 27-year-old stunner posted a smoldering photo in which she donned a skimpy white crop top, complete with a boat neckline. The snapshot only showed Emily’s upper body; therefore, there’s no way of knowing what she was wearing below the waist.

The gorgeous model is not one to shy away from showing some major skin on social media. In fact, Emily has dropped loads of racy lingerie snaps over the past few days, flaunting her deep cleavage and putting her booty on full display, as reported by The Inquisitr. In her latest photo, Emily was arguably less scantily clad than in the previous ones. However, she looked sizzling nonetheless.

For her latest Instagram snap, the model went braless underneath the tiny crop top. Emily flaunted her enviable figure in the long-sleeved number, baring her midriff to show off her incredibly flat stomach and sculpted waistline.

The I Feel Pretty actress struck a sultry pose, arching her back and ruffling her long, chestnut-colored tresses with her hands. As she lifted up her arms, her skimpy crop top revealed a hint of underboob. In classic Emily Ratajkowski style, she gazed seductively at the lens with her signature pouty lips slightly parted.

The pillowy-lipped model donned a face full of makeup, which included shimmering eyeshadow, a generous amount of blush, and nude lipstick. She accentuated her naturally pretty features with sexy cat-eye makeup and accessorized with a statement ring on her finger.

In the photo caption, Emily said “hello” to her Instagram followers with a waving hand emoji. She received tons of replies in the comments section, as more than 1,800 of her fans took the time to send her a message. The snapshot garnered over 621,000 likes to boot.

“Looking fantastic,” penned one of her fans, while another one wrote, “Hottie alert.”

One Instagram user labeled Emily as “queen of everything.” Meanwhile, another person dubbed her “wonder woman.”

Her latest Instagram pic comes shortly after Emily announced her partnership with Drink Babe, as The Inquisitr reported yesterday. The model broke the news on Thursday with an eye-catching billboard photo in which she endorsed the Babe rose wine.

Later that day, Emily took to her Instagram page once again to promote the drink with another steamy snap from the same photo shoot. In the snapshot, the model showed off her insane body in sporty white lingerie, featuring a high-cut bikini bottom that fully displayed her curvy backside.

The Drink Babe campaign follows a very intense promotional photo shoot for Inamorata BODY, which saw Emily posing up a storm on Instagram as she modeled the latest designs from her lingerie line, per a previous report from The Inquisitr.